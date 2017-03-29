ETIQUS in special gesture to club captains

ETIQUS are rewarding every club captain up and down the country with free and personalised engraving on any of their watches.

This brilliant offer is to celebrate the hard work of club captains; how much they do for their respective clubs to grow the game of golf and encouraging more people to get involved with the sport.

The watches can be customised to include your name, club and year of captaincy to bring a nice personalised touch to your timepiece.

“At ETIQUS, we believe it’s good to be a golfer and we are committed to encouraging the enjoyment and growth of the sport wherever possible,” said Gary Butler, founder of ETIQUS .

He added: “The free engraving is offered so that club captains are able to mark their tenure with pride, and be able to look at their ETIQUS in years to come and remember their special year at the helm of their club.”

ETIQUS watches pride themselves on being distinctive and their timepieces are of high quality, but are easily recognisable with their golf related features.

The face has a subtle but unique dimple patter that gives the 3D effect of a golf ball. The hour markings are also represented as a golf tee. For the hands, the second hand is in the form of a golf flag.

Despite these features specifically tailored for golfers, you can still be reassured that you are getting a watch of the highest quality and at an affordable price too.

The watches have Swiss Movement built in which are found in other brands that cost three to five times higher than ETIQUS. The watches also include Quartz Movement and are water resistant up to 100m.

These are the type of features in a watch that are ideal for the durability that is needed while playing golf.

ETIQUS watches range from £150 to £350 and come in a variety of colours and styles that will suit everyone’s preferences. For more information, visit etiqus.co.uk.