Europe not scared by Tiger & Phil, says Tommy Fleetwood

Golf News

Europe not scared by Tiger & Phil, says Tommy Fleetwood

By Martin Inglis17 September, 2018
Tommy Fleetwood Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Team Europe Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson
Tommy Fleetwood has said the presence of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson as US wildcards will make ‘no difference’ to Team Europe’s chances as they bid to win back the Ryder Cup.

Speaking in a conference call to promote his appearance in the UBS Hong Kong Open in November, the 27-year-old – who is set to make his Ryder Cup debut in Paris – dismissed the possibility that Team Europe's chances of winning in two weeks' time is reduced due to the presence of the big-name duo.

“Most of us guys on the European team play in the same tournaments against Phil and Tiger week in and week out at the moment,” he said.

“You can’t deny they’re two of the best golfers ever and they always will be, but when you tee it up you’re just playing another golfer, it doesn’t matter who it is.

“They were always guaranteed to be picked and they’ve had good years themselves. Phil won a World Golf Championship and Tiger could have won three or four events on his comeback and he’s done better than anybody thought he was going to do.

“But that will make no difference to us, it really won’t. It will help their team in an experience sense just because they’ve played so many Ryder Cups, but it will make no difference to us.”

