European Amateur champ murdered on US golf course

Reigning European Ladies Amateur champion Celia Barquin Arozamena, who teed it up in the US Women’s Open earlier this year, has been killed on a golf course in America.



The 22-year-old from Puente San Miguel, Spain, who was a student at Iowa State University (ISU), was found dead by authorities on Coldwater Links golf course in the city of Ames yesterday morning.

Police responded at 10.24am to a report of suspicious circumstances after golfers found a golf bag with no one near it on the course. Officers then found a body ‘some distance away’ and determined that Barquin Arozamena had died following an assault.



• Ryder Cup tee times & pairings



Twenty-two-year-old Collin Daniel Richards, who authorities said has no known address, has been charged with first-degree murder.

“Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed. Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador.” - ISU Athletics Director Jamie Pollard



🔗https://t.co/NmFiYlvvOVpic.twitter.com/qHVaqFE2jS — Iowa State WGolf (@CycloneWGOLF) September 18, 2018

Naturally, Barquin Arozamena’s death has sent shockwaves around the ISU community.

“Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed," said ISU director of athletics Jamie Pollard. “Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador.”



• Dear Ryder Cup Guardians... Enough is enough



ISU president Dr Wendy Wintersteen added: “This is a tragic and senseless loss of a talented young woman and an acclaimed student athlete.

“We mourn with her family and friends in Spain, her teammates here and all who knew her.

It’s been a great 4 months for @celiabarquin.



✅Big 12 medalist

✅Qualified for U.S. Women’s Open

✅Won the European Ladies Amateur#CyclONEnationpic.twitter.com/OJ7rcFRyoX — Iowa State WGolf (@CycloneWGOLF) July 28, 2018

“On behalf of the entire Cyclone family, I extend our deep condolences to Celia's family and her many friends and teammates at Iowa State. We are deeply saddened.”

As recently as July, Barquin Arozamena captured the prestigious European Ladies Amateur at the Penati Golf Resort in Slovakia in July while in August, she advanced to Stage II of the LPGA Tour Qualifying Tournament.