European Ryder Cup fans criticised for first tee boos

Paul Lawrie was amongst those disappointed by the European fans who booed American players on the first tee at Le Golf National this morning.

The 1999 Open champion – who played in the match in 1999 and 2012 – took to Twitter to voice his disapproval of the unsportsmanlike behaviour that greeted both the arrival and formal introduction of most US players.

Don't like the booing of American players #noneed — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) September 28, 2018

Former BMW PGA champion Simon Khan and English cricket legend Ian Botham were equally unimpressed.

We all want a a European win but if you’re going to watch stop booing American players please — Simon Khan (@simonkhangolf) September 28, 2018

What a magnificent opening to one of the great sporting events the “Ryder Cup” !!

Do we need the childish “Booing” by a section of the crowd on the 1st tee...no we are better than that ...!! — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) September 28, 2018

For the most part, other Twitter users seemed to be of the opinion that the booing was out of order.

I don't agree with booing the American team. #RyderCup — VILLA MAD (@VillaMad3) September 28, 2018

You can build a superb stadiumesque First Tee for @rydercup but you can't build atmosphere. The booing of the Americans is not on and isn't how real golf fans should behave. #rydercup — Tom Kennedy (@TomKGolf) September 28, 2018

Booing US players' introductions at Ryder Cup opening ceremony is boorish and indefensible. European crowd behaving in the way we criticise US crowds for. Hope rest of event is not soured like this. — Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) September 27, 2018

I don’t like that booing of USA on the first tee. That’s not what Ryder Cup is about. Cheer your team, don’t boo the opposition. #RyderCupEurope#RyderCup — Michael (@McGivern2010) September 28, 2018

Poor from the crowd booing the US players #RyderCup — Tim Lloyd (@Tim_Lloyd1) September 28, 2018

#rydercup No need for the booing on the first tee when USA players are introduced. DISGRACEFUL — Mike Waite (@SpongeWaite) September 28, 2018

Please, no booing. Just cheer for Europe. Embarrassing to hear. #rydercup — Chris Stratford (@CStrattoYPSport) September 28, 2018

However, some people took the opposite view...

This your first time watching Ryder Cup?! Booing is gentle banter if this was in America they would shout while European players hit the ball!! #spanktheyanks — Charlotte Jones (@PrincessChar181) September 28, 2018

I’m all for this booing of the yanks! #RyderCup — Jon Bell (@jonbell84) September 28, 2018

The booing from fans should be at every golf tournament #RyderCup — Kevin (@kevintheriddle) September 28, 2018

Golf traditionalists don’t like booing of players at the Ryder cup, get a bit of excitement about your support ffs, perverts — MB (@melbourne88) September 28, 2018

The first tee booing - your thoughts

What do you think about the booing of opposition players at the Ryder Cup: fair enough or not on? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

