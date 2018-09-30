search
HomeGolf NewsEuropean Ryder Cup fans criticised for first tee boos

Golf News

European Ryder Cup fans criticised for first tee boos

By Michael McEwan28 September, 2018
Ryder Cup 2018 First Tee

Paul Lawrie was amongst those disappointed by the European fans who booed American players on the first tee at Le Golf National this morning. 

The 1999 Open champion – who played in the match in 1999 and 2012 – took to Twitter to voice his disapproval of the unsportsmanlike behaviour that greeted both the arrival and formal introduction of most US players.

Former BMW PGA champion Simon Khan and English cricket legend Ian Botham were equally unimpressed. 

For the most part, other Twitter users seemed to be of the opinion that the booing was out of order.

However, some people took the opposite view...

The first tee booing - your thoughts

What do you think about the booing of opposition players at the Ryder Cup: fair enough or not on? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

