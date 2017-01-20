European Tour fake reporter pranks DJ & co

The European Tour have done it again with another exceptional video production.

Ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, the European Tour welcomed a new broadcaster to golf. The only thing is, “Mirage Sports Media” doesn’t actually exist.

With the cheeky direction of Ryder Cup stars Nicolas Colsaerts and Chris Wood ringing in his ears from a secret location, ‘reporter’ Thomas Gray took to the microphone with Henrik Stenson, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Lee Westwood and Rafa Cabrera Bello, delivering some of the most awkward interview moments of their careers.

And the results were hilarious:

