Golf News

European Tour pro responds after slow play stick

By bunkered.co.uk05 November, 2018
Sam Horsfield European Tour turkish airlines open Eddie Pepperell Danny Willett Slow play Jonathan Thomson
Sam Horsfield

While Justin Rose was returning to world No.1 with victory at the Turkish Airlines Open, another English pro was also centre of attention – but not necessarily for the right reasons.

Rookie Sam Horsfield was picked up on Sky Sports’ coverage over the weekend for taking an age with his pre-shot routine and, as is the case these days, videos of him standing over the ball started to circulate on social media.

With slow play highlighted a big issue in the modern game, the replies to the tweet of the swing video drew lots of negative comments.

It also caught the attention of Eddie Pepperell, who played with Horsfield a few weeks ago in the British Masters at Walton Heath.

He had this to say, while fellow pro Jigger Thomson called some of the negative reaction Horsfield had received as ‘disgraceful’.

Danny Willett played with Horsfield during the final round in Turkey and also defended his young compatriot, telling the 22-year-old to keep being himself and that sometimes things aren’t as easy as they seem.

Nevertheless, after all the chatter, Horsfield himself clarified this is not is natural pre-shot routine and that he is going through some issues with his swing, which he is in the process of trying to figure out.

Horsfield finished T10 at the Turkish Airlines Open and is currently 49th in the Race to Dubai, meaning he still has a realistic chance of winning Rookie of the Year should he have a strong finish to the season at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship.

What do you think?

Are you ok with seeing this as long as it is a temporary thing? Or do you find the length of time Horsfield was taking over the ball unacceptable regardless? Let us know in the 'Comments' section below.

