European Tour pros back peer for Ryder Cup captain's pick

Golf News

European Tour pros back peer for Ryder Cup captain's pick

By bunkered.co.uk03 September, 2018
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Team Europe Matt Wallace Thomas Bjorn Made in Denmark European Tour
Ryder Cup Europe

If Matt Wallace doesn’t get a Ryder Cup wildcard pick from Thomas Bjorn, it’s safe to say a few of his peers on the European Tour are going to be a bit cheesed off.

The 28-year-old birdied five of his last six holes at the Made in Denmark to force a play-off with fellow Englishmen Lee Westwood, Jonathan Thomson and Steven Brown, then birdied his first two play-off holes to capture his fourth European Tour title.

It was his third title of 2018, too, and all under the watchful eye of captain Bjorn, who he was determined to impress over the weekend.

• Eight Ryder Cup qualifiers CONFIRMED!

• Hatton pranks Rangers supporting caddie on Old Firm day

“I think I have given Thomas something to think about,” he said. “That was the plan. I put myself under pressure, the last couple of days, as well, by saying I want to give him a headache.

“I've stepped up to the mark and I've shown him exactly what I'm about. If he doesn't pick me, then that's absolutely fine. That's absolutely fine. But I've shown him everything that I'm about, and if he doesn't, then so be it, but if he does, he knows he's going to get exactly that in his team.”

Thomas Bjorn

Bjorn said he still has ‘doubts’ over who he’ll pick when he makes the announcement on Wednesday but, when it comes to Wallace, the Englishman’s peers – as well as 2008 Ryder Cup captain Sir Nick Faldo – are in no doubt that he should be making that trip to Paris.

• Pepperell trolls Masters champ Reed

And, does Beemer know something we don’t?

Who would your wildcards be?

If you were Thomas Bjorn, which four players would you select to make up the 2018 European Ryder Cup team?

