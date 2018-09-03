European Tour pros back peer for Ryder Cup captain's pick

If Matt Wallace doesn’t get a Ryder Cup wildcard pick from Thomas Bjorn, it’s safe to say a few of his peers on the European Tour are going to be a bit cheesed off.



The 28-year-old birdied five of his last six holes at the Made in Denmark to force a play-off with fellow Englishmen Lee Westwood, Jonathan Thomson and Steven Brown, then birdied his first two play-off holes to capture his fourth European Tour title.

It was his third title of 2018, too, and all under the watchful eye of captain Bjorn, who he was determined to impress over the weekend.



• Eight Ryder Cup qualifiers CONFIRMED!

• Hatton pranks Rangers supporting caddie on Old Firm day



“I think I have given Thomas something to think about,” he said. “That was the plan. I put myself under pressure, the last couple of days, as well, by saying I want to give him a headache.

“I've stepped up to the mark and I've shown him exactly what I'm about. If he doesn't pick me, then that's absolutely fine. That's absolutely fine. But I've shown him everything that I'm about, and if he doesn't, then so be it, but if he does, he knows he's going to get exactly that in his team.”

Bjorn said he still has ‘doubts’ over who he’ll pick when he makes the announcement on Wednesday but, when it comes to Wallace, the Englishman’s peers – as well as 2008 Ryder Cup captain Sir Nick Faldo – are in no doubt that he should be making that trip to Paris.



• Pepperell trolls Masters champ Reed



Congrats @mattsjwallace! From what I can see from a far...#Montana ⛰ a seriously talented player. Hope you make the team! https://t.co/J0PQ1NRrKt — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) September 2, 2018

Christ, he’d be on my team. Matt Wallace what a performance. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9E81bh8tWU — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) September 2, 2018

I’d like to officially support the #PickWally movement!! You can’t buy heart and determination like that!! What an incredible performance @mattsjwallace !!! — Brandon Stone (@BrandonMStone) September 2, 2018

Well that was close!



Congrats to @mattsjwallace on a brilliant performance. Hell, I’d pick him too! #worldclasspic.twitter.com/vVFQTiIBw8 — Erik van Rooyen (@FredVR_) September 2, 2018

If @mattsjwallace wins, surely he gets a pick @RyderCupEurope right??? — Chris Paisley (@ChrisPaisley86) September 2, 2018

@mattsjwallace If your phone doesn’t ring on Wednesday my friend I will buy you a new one after that performance. #greatness#ballsofsteel — anthony wall (@awallgolfer) September 2, 2018

Huge congrats to @mattsjwallace . 100% getting a pick for the Ryder Cup. Legend 🤤💪 — Gavin Moynihan (@GavinMoynihan) September 2, 2018

When @mattsjwallace had to show something on a given week he delivered.. and in some style too with 7 birdies in 8 holes to win!! If that’s not the sort of courage required at a Ryder Cup then I don’t know what is.. congrats to him and a great week for Steven Brown too — Nick Dougherty (@NickDougherty5) September 2, 2018

And, does Beemer know something we don’t?

Congratulations @mattsjwallace on your 3rd win of the season and 1st Ryder Cup team!!! — Rich Beem (@beemerpga) September 2, 2018

Who would your wildcards be?

If you were Thomas Bjorn, which four players would you select to make up the 2018 European Ryder Cup team?