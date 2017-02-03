bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Golf News / European Tour pros slam ‘ridiculous’ suspension of Dubai Desert Classic

European Tour pros slam ‘ridiculous’ suspension of Dubai Desert Classic

By on February 3, 2017

European Tour

• Tour pros sound off over ‘ridiculous’ play suspension in Dubai
• The late-early starters played 36 holes in very windy conditions
• Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood among those to speak out

EUROPEAN TOUR | OMEGA DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC

European Tour players including Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood were left seriously unimpressed after the Omega Dubai Desert Classic was halted for the day due to high winds.

The duo, who had both completed their second rounds, battled the toughest of conditions with the late-early draw and were of the opinion that conditions weren’t too different when play was suspended to what it was like when they were out there in the morning.

Read more -> Tiger Woods WDs from Dubai Desert Classic

Kaymer, who battled well to three-under-par 69 for a four-under-par total, tweeted:

His caddie Craig Connelly, meanwhile, showed his displeasure at the draw and how it played into the hands of the early-late starters.

Westwood, who was playing with Kaymer, battled to a two-over-par 74 and, at T63 on one-over-par, is now likely to miss the cut. He tweeted:

LeeWestwood

Lucas Bjerregaard, another early starter, said the dangers out on the course were evident even in the morning, thus arguing that if the early starters had to play in it, so should the late starters.

Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion and playing in the event on an invite, branded the decision ‘ridiculous’.

Pablo Larrazabal agreed.

PabloLarrazabal

But there was time for a wind up with late starters Darren Clarke and Ian Poulter attempting to get a reaction from Westwood and Kaymer.

Play is expected to resume in Dubai at 7.30am local time [3.30am UK time] on Saturday in what are supposed to be near-perfect conditions. Even more reason for the late-early starters to feel aggrieved.

European Tour players sound off over suspension

What did you make of the European Tour‘s decision to suspend play? Was it unfair? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

More Reading

Bookmark and Share
Related Items
Add Comment Register



Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>