European Tour pros slam ‘ridiculous’ suspension of Dubai Desert Classic

• Tour pros sound off over ‘ridiculous’ play suspension in Dubai

• The late-early starters played 36 holes in very windy conditions

• Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood among those to speak out

European Tour players including Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood were left seriously unimpressed after the Omega Dubai Desert Classic was halted for the day due to high winds.

The duo, who had both completed their second rounds, battled the toughest of conditions with the late-early draw and were of the opinion that conditions weren’t too different when play was suspended to what it was like when they were out there in the morning.

Kaymer, who battled well to three-under-par 69 for a four-under-par total, tweeted:

Hard to understand the difference between the morning play and now, therefore even more surprised about the decision @EuropeanTour #DDC17 — Martin Kaymer (@MKaymer59) February 3, 2017

His caddie Craig Connelly, meanwhile, showed his displeasure at the draw and how it played into the hands of the early-late starters.

I've seen it all now! We'll just play the 36holes in that wind then… #Shit — Craig Connelly (@theweeman77) February 3, 2017

Westwood, who was playing with Kaymer, battled to a two-over-par 74 and, at T63 on one-over-par, is now likely to miss the cut. He tweeted:

Lucas Bjerregaard, another early starter, said the dangers out on the course were evident even in the morning, thus arguing that if the early starters had to play in it, so should the late starters.

We saw falling trees/huge branches and a 8 foot tall board on 7 almost crushed us. You didn't call it off then? @EuropeanTour #dontgetit — Lucas Bjerregaard (@LBjerregaard) February 3, 2017

Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion and playing in the event on an invite, branded the decision ‘ridiculous’.

Suspending play now is ridiculous, half the field played 36 holes in these conditions. — Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) February 3, 2017

Pablo Larrazabal agreed.

But there was time for a wind up with late starters Darren Clarke and Ian Poulter attempting to get a reaction from Westwood and Kaymer.

.@DarrenClarke60 I can't believe the ball is now moving on these tables Darren… @WestwoodLee @MKaymer59 I'm sure it will slow down soon pic.twitter.com/mPxzf9FCq8 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 3, 2017

Play is expected to resume in Dubai at 7.30am local time [3.30am UK time] on Saturday in what are supposed to be near-perfect conditions. Even more reason for the late-early starters to feel aggrieved.

