Golf News

European Tour pros tweet horror at poaching crisis

By Martin Inglis07 November, 2017
European Tour
Wiesberger Pic

It’s one of the ultimate perks of the European Tour heading to South Africa: the ability to go on safari.

But the players who went out yesterday likely returned with a new sense of perspective after seeing the brutal impact poaching up close.

Bernd Wiesberger and former European Tour pro Tony Johnstone both uploaded pictures of a rhino carcass, which was killed last week and left for the scavengers.

Read more - How European Tour pros are helping save the rhino

Ernie Els, meanwhile, tweeted about the wider issue of poaching in the area - with the four-time major winner understanding that 11 rhinos had been killed in the Pilansberg region alone in the last two weeks.

Up to 91 rhinos are killed every month and, if the slaughtering of the animals continues at such a rate, there will none left in the wild in as little as ten years' time.

Earlier this year, South African pros Justin Walters and Dean Burmester set up Birdies4Rhinos - a charity that tour pros donate to for every birdie that they make.

In a short period of time, Richard Bland, Chris Paisley, Eddie Pepperell - even Justin Rose - have followed, while Ladies European Tour pros Nicole Garcia and Stacy Bregman are also part of the movement.

And, after seeing the extent of poaching for themselves, the cause may have another few supporters moving forward. For more information, visit birdies4rhinos.com or follow @Birdies4Rhinos on Twitter.

By Martin Inglis

