European Tour pros tweet horror at poaching crisis

It’s one of the ultimate perks of the European Tour heading to South Africa: the ability to go on safari.



But the players who went out yesterday likely returned with a new sense of perspective after seeing the brutal impact poaching up close.



Bernd Wiesberger and former European Tour pro Tony Johnstone both uploaded pictures of a rhino carcass, which was killed last week and left for the scavengers.

Great Game-Drive this afternoon but sad to see all the Rhino Poaching that is happening here...

Good on @KP24 to try to stop this! pic.twitter.com/4EpJ99jzEo — Bernd Wiesberger (@BWiesberger) November 6, 2017

Aftermath of greed. Last week poachers killed a pregnant rhino and her calf and left them for the scavengers in Pilanesberg. Bloody animals. pic.twitter.com/5T8x2HM4qP — Tony Johnstone (@TonyJohnstone56) November 6, 2017

Ernie Els, meanwhile, tweeted about the wider issue of poaching in the area - with the four-time major winner understanding that 11 rhinos had been killed in the Pilansberg region alone in the last two weeks.

Up to 91 rhinos are killed every month and, if the slaughtering of the animals continues at such a rate, there will none left in the wild in as little as ten years' time.

11 Rhinos killed in Pilansberg in last 14 days!!! Terrible to see the killing of our big 5! Save the Rhino! pic.twitter.com/LYbFRjPasI — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) November 6, 2017

Earlier this year, South African pros Justin Walters and Dean Burmester set up Birdies4Rhinos - a charity that tour pros donate to for every birdie that they make.

In a short period of time, Richard Bland, Chris Paisley, Eddie Pepperell - even Justin Rose - have followed, while Ladies European Tour pros Nicole Garcia and Stacy Bregman are also part of the movement.

And, after seeing the extent of poaching for themselves, the cause may have another few supporters moving forward. For more information, visit birdies4rhinos.com or follow @Birdies4Rhinos on Twitter.

