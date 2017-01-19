European Tour range music here to stay

• European Tour to continue music on range after Abu Dhabi debut

Heading to a Rolex Series event on the European Tour this year? If so, you’re likely to hear more music booming on the driving range.

Chief executive Keith Pelley says it’s here to stay after a largely successful debut during practice days in Abu Dhabi – but it is understood that plans to have walk-on music failed to materialise.

“We’re in the entertainment business,” Pelley told The Associated Press, who also believes music on the driving range will become ‘synonymous with golf’.

“There will be a time in five years when you’ll say, ‘You mean there was a time when music wasn’t on the range?

“I think the range represents a great opportunity that we have not explored in this game. It is a great opportunity for fans to sit and watch players and this unbelievable talent that they have.”

Henrik Stenson, who held the clubhouse lead after round one of the European Tour event, gave it his approval.

“I’m all for it,” he said. “I’m sure not everyone is going to be delighted, maybe.

“But I would imagine the majority of players and the majority of the fans will like it. It creates a nice atmosphere, and I think that could be a good way going forward.”

One player who wasn’t a huge fan was Paul Lawrie.

“I didn’t like it on Tuesday,” he told AP. “When they turned it down, it was fine. But before that, you couldn’t hear your caddie.”

“You need to try (these ideas) to see if they work or not. Everyone seems to quite like it but I’m just old. I’m old-school.”

