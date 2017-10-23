There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsEuropean Tour 'unveils anti slow' play event

Golf News

European Tour 'unveils anti slow' play event

By Michael McEwan23 October, 2017
European Tour Shot Clock Masters
Shot Clock 2

Sick of slow play? You’re going to love this…

The 2018 Shot Clock Masters in Austria will be the first tournament in professional golf to use a shot clock on every shot as part of the European Tour’s bid to combat slow play.

Earlier this year, the European Tour experimented with a shot clock on one hole at GolfSixes – a move which proved popular with both players and fans – and the concept will now be used for the first time at a European Tour event at the Diamond Country Club, below, from June 7-10, 2018.

In a marked difference to the GolfSixes model, however, this tournament will embrace the Tour’s official timing policy (similar to policies used across the world of professional golf) over 72 holes, with an intent to showcase a European Tour event played at a more compelling pace. 

In accordance with this official policy, each player in the 120-man field will have 50 seconds for the first player in a group to play any given shot, 40 seconds for subsequent players. Players will incur a one-shot penalty for each bad time incurred and these will be shown as a red card against their name on the leaderboard.

Each player will have the right to call two ‘time-outs’ during a round which will permit them twice the usually allotted time to play the shot.

Shot Clock Masters 1

Last year, the European Tour pledged to speed up the game of golf, introducing a new pace of play policy which included monitoring penalties, handing referees additional powers to target slow players. This policy had an immediate effect, leading to a visible reduction in round times, and the additional development in Austria could have an even more dramatic impact.

It is hoped the move will cut round times by around 45 minutes, reducing three-ball timings to approximately four hours, and two-balls to around three hours 15 minutes.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said: “The 2018 Shot Clock Masters will be a fascinating addition to our schedule next year. Not only will it help us combat slow play and reduce round times, it is also further evidence of our desire to embrace innovation.”

Leading Austrian player Bernd Wiesberger said: “With this change, there will be much more attention from the international sports media during the tournament. The new Shot Clock format is an ideal way to focus on the issue of pace of play. The game of golf should definitely be faster and therefore this is a step in the right direction."

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

-

Golf News

European Tour 'unveils anti slow' play event
European Tour

By Michael McEwan

Eddie Pepperell outlines his 'manifesto' for golf
Eddie Pepperell

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Jamie Donaldson narrowly retains European Tour card
Jamie Donaldson

By Michael McEwan

Golf event descends into chaos after rules controversy
KLPGA Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

4 European Tour stars who could lose their cards
European Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods gets all clear from doctors for full golf activity
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Amateur makes two holes-in-one in incredible 59
Titleist

By Martin Inglis

The cast of Happy Gilmore: Where are they now?
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Pro brands spectator an 'idiot' after stealing his ball mid-round
Ryan Fox

By Martin Inglis

Woman raffling £1.7m Aberdeenshire mansion with golf course

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below