European Tour’s toughest holes in Scotland

• Three of four toughest European Tour holes in 2016 in Scotland

• The tenth hole at Carnoustie is also ranked No.10 out of 18

• But the easiest hole in 2016 was also in the Home of Golf

Three of the four toughest holes on the European Tour in 2016 were on Scottish courses, it has been revealed.

Fifty events took place on the European Tour with six Scottish courses used – Castle Stuart (Scottish Open), Royal Troon (The Open), Archerfield Links (Paul Lawrie Match Play), Carnoustie, St Andrews Old Course and Kingsbarns Golf Links (all Alfred Dunhill Links Championship).

The European Tour has compiled the 18 toughest holes of the past season, and it’ll likely come as no surprise as to which ones the players struggled with the most.

Firstly, in tenth place on the list was the tenth hole at Carnoustie (above) – a 464-yard par-4 which played at a stroke average of 4.52 during this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

But it’s the top four where the Scottish courses really come into their own.

4 – 11th at Royal Troon

Average: 4.56

Birdies or better: 24

Bogeys or worse: 186

Highest score in 2016: 9

3 – 17th at St Andrews Old Course

Average: 4.62

Birdies or better: 35

Bogeys or worse: 157

Highest score in 2016: 8

2 – 9th at Phoenix Gold Golf Club, Thailand

1 – 18th at Carnoustie

Average: 4.67

Birdies or better: 16

Bogeys or worse: 70

Highest score in 2016: 10

However, two of the three easiest holes on the European Tour in 2016 were also in Scotland.

The par-5 ninth at Kingsbarns Golf Links was the third easiest, while the par-5 third at the Fife venue was recognised as the easiest.

European Tour’s toughest holes

