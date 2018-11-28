search
HomeGolf NewsEver wanted to see inside the R&A Clubhouse? Good news!

Golf News

Ever wanted to see inside the R&A Clubhouse? Good news!

By bunkered.co.uk28 November, 2018
R&A Clubhouse R&A St Andrews St Andrews Day Old Course Scotland Martin Slumbers Golf In Scotland George Rae
Ra Clubhouse

Any day is a good day to visit St Andrews – but this Friday is particularly so.

To mark St Andrews Day, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club is throwing open its doors to the public.

The iconic building will be open for guided tours, allowing golf fans the opportunity to explore one of the game’s most fascinating and instantly recognisable properties.

Opened in the mid-1850s, the clubhouse is famous for looming large over the first tee of the Old Course. It was originally a “deceptively simple H-shaped building”, designed by George Rae in a neo-classical style.

Ra Clubhouse 2

Since then, it has been frequently altered, most recently in 2002 when, as part of a major renovation of the locker room in the basement, a new entrance was built on the north side of the building to allow access the locker room at basement level.

As well as the office of Martin Slumbers – the chief executive of the R&A – the building also contains an extraordinary collection of paintings, map, trophies, medals, clubs, balls and other historically significant artefacts.

Admission to the building is between 10am and 5pm on Friday and is free of charge, with all ages welcome. 

