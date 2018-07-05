Evergreen Maurice wins club championship in thumping fashion

A massive doff of the cap to Maurice Brown.



The Fortrose & Rosemarkie member won the Gents Club Championship Handicap Section at the Highlands club last weekend – at the grand old age of 83.

That’s right… eighty-three!

Brown came through the 36-hole qualifying process as the last of the eight qualifiers after returning two nett scores of 73, playing off 22.



In the quarters, he defeated the No.1 seed William MacKay 3&2 to move onto the semi-finals, where he saw off the No.5 seed, Muir Morton, at the final hole.

That put him through to the 18-hole final where he came up against the No.2 seed Ben Patience. However, Ben proved to be no match for evergreen Maurice, who proceeded to win the title on the tenth green, running out the 9&8 winner.

Club secretary Mike MacDonald remarked: “This is an amazing achievement by Maurice and we feel it deserves to be recognised in some way given his senior status and in beating a younger generation of golfers on the way.”

We couldn’t agree more. Congratulations, Maurice – we look forward to hearing of your successful title defence next year.

