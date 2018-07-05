search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsEvergreen Maurice wins club championship in thumping fashion

Golf News

Evergreen Maurice wins club championship in thumping fashion

By bunkered.co.uk01 July, 2018
Maurice Brown Fortrose & Rosemarkie Highlands Golf In Scotland Scottish Golf Amateur Golf Mike MacDonald
Fortrose And Rosemarkie

A massive doff of the cap to Maurice Brown.

The Fortrose & Rosemarkie member won the Gents Club Championship Handicap Section at the Highlands club last weekend – at the grand old age of 83.

That’s right… eighty-three!

Brown came through the 36-hole qualifying process as the last of the eight qualifiers after returning two nett scores of 73, playing off 22.

MORE - Tom Watson celebrates major milestone at Blairgowrie

In the quarters, he defeated the No.1 seed William MacKay 3&2 to move onto the semi-finals, where he saw off the No.5 seed, Muir Morton, at the final hole.

BLOG - How I've come to terms with being 'just another rubbish golfer'

That put him through to the 18-hole final where he came up against the No.2 seed Ben Patience. However, Ben proved to be no match for evergreen Maurice, who proceeded to win the title on the tenth green, running out the 9&8 winner.

MORE - Scottish course is offering FREE golf for EVERYBODY this summer

Club secretary Mike MacDonald remarked: “This is an amazing achievement by Maurice and we feel it deserves to be recognised in some way given his senior status and in beating a younger generation of golfers on the way.”

We couldn’t agree more. Congratulations, Maurice – we look forward to hearing of your successful title defence next year.

Send us your club's stories!

Has your club got a super senior like Maurice Brown, or perhaps a young rising star who deserves to be put on a bit of a pedestal? If so, we want to hear all about them.

Email details and pics to editorial@psp.uk.net

Related Articles - Highlands

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Golf News

Sizzling sun is making top courses change colour - literally!
Rory McIlroy predicts World Cup winner... and it's not England
Rory McIlroy won't lose sleep if he never wins another major
Irish Open: The players to watch this week
Twelve more players book their places at Carnoustie

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow