Everything you need to know about golf's new $9m event

Event: The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

Date: October 19-22

Location: Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, South Korea

TV: Sky Sports Golf – Thurs-Sun: 3am-9am

There are two pretty big things you need to know about the latest new stop-off on the PGA Tour calendar for the 2017/18 season - the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges.



One) It's not taking place in America; Two) It boasts a bigger prize fund than the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament. But more of that, and everything else you need to know about the tournament, below:



• The event has a prize fund of $9.25m. That’s the biggest on the PGA Tour this season with the exception of the majors, World Golf Championships and the Players Championship. No wonder so many of the big names have made the long trip over the Pacific.

• There are 78 players in the field, 60 of which come from the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup list and the rest from a mixed exemption list, including five players from the Korean PGA Tour.

• Eighteen of the world's top 50 are in action on Jeju Island, including Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Paul Casey and Patrick Reed. Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell are also teeing it up.

• Based on reviews, Nine Bridges is the best course in South Korea and is among the top 100 golf courses in the world. According to PGATour.com, golfer Chi Chi Rodriguez called it the ‘Taj Mahal of golf’, as every hole looks like a postcard.

• This isn’t the first professional event at the course. The CJ Nine Bridges Classic, Korea’s first LPGA tournament, was played there from 2002-05.

• The tournament trophy (above) is engraved with the names of every player in the field using the Korean alphabet known as Hangeul. Once the winner is determined, his name will be accentuated in gold.

• There are actually only eight bridges at Nine Bridges. The ninth is supposedly a metaphoric one – the bridge between the club and its golf-playing members and guests.