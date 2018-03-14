There are no results available.
Ex-LPGA player calls on women athletes to SUE media companies

Golf News

Ex-LPGA player calls on women athletes to SUE media companies

By Michael McEwan14 March, 2018
A former LPGA player has called on female athletes to SUE sports media companies in order to get equal coverage to their male counterparts.

Anya Alvarez, 28, has become a powerful advocate for women's sport and equal rights since trading a life of playing golf for a living for being a journalist instead. Her work has appeared in the likes of ESPN, Rolling Stone, VICE, GOOD, and Teen Vogue.

She is also the founder of MajorLeague Girls, a website “dedicated to girls who love and play sport”. Fresh from a Golfweek story reporting that seven-time major winner Juli Inkster will have no sponsors for the second consecutive season, Alvarez tweeted:

As you can imagine, that received a significant number of replies, including:

To her credit, Alvarez had an excellent reply lined up.

Three-time Solheim Cup captain Inkster - 31 times a winner on the LPGA - will play without any significant commercial support this season.

"It frustrates the hell out of me," she told Golfweek. "It’s not like I’m not in the limelight. It’s not like I don’t get on TV. It’s not like I’m bad at pro-ams or speeches."

