Ex-LPGA player calls on women athletes to SUE media companies

A former LPGA player has called on female athletes to SUE sports media companies in order to get equal coverage to their male counterparts.

Anya Alvarez, 28, has become a powerful advocate for women's sport and equal rights since trading a life of playing golf for a living for being a journalist instead. Her work has appeared in the likes of ESPN, Rolling Stone, VICE, GOOD, and Teen Vogue.

She is also the founder of MajorLeague Girls, a website “dedicated to girls who love and play sport”. Fresh from a Golfweek story reporting that seven-time major winner Juli Inkster will have no sponsors for the second consecutive season, Alvarez tweeted:

I honestly believe female athletes should sue sports media companies for equal coverage -- I state this because it's not only an unequal coverage issue, it's that lack of coverage leads to unequal pay and unequal opportunities for sponsorships



Therefore, it's an #EqualPay issue — Anya Alvarez (@anya__alvarez) March 13, 2018

As you can imagine, that received a significant number of replies, including:

Respectfully, it is a supply and demand issue. There are some women sports that people don't care that much about so it doesn't justify the coverage or lack thereof. I am all for equal pay / rights etc. Lawsuit would be hard to win IMO. — Oaktown71 (@Oakzilla) March 13, 2018

So is it just being female that MERITS it, or is the quality of the product that merits the coverage? Tiger moves the needle. Serena moves the needle. MERIT, not just because male or female. — Kyle Watson (@caddieKdub) March 14, 2018

To her credit, Alvarez had an excellent reply lined up.

I’m receiving a lot of comment of: women don’t drive the same interest to garner equal coverage in sports.



Well, my friends, they’re not given the opportunity for an audience to ever know who they are — Anya Alvarez (@anya__alvarez) March 14, 2018

Three-time Solheim Cup captain Inkster - 31 times a winner on the LPGA - will play without any significant commercial support this season.



"It frustrates the hell out of me," she told Golfweek. "It’s not like I’m not in the limelight. It’s not like I don’t get on TV. It’s not like I’m bad at pro-ams or speeches."