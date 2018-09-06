Ex tour pro hits out at Tyrrell Hatton… again!

It’s fair to say Gary Evans isn’t much of a fan of Tyrrell Hatton.



The Englishman, a veteran of more than 350 European Tour events, called the Ryder Cup rookie’s behaviour in last year’s British Masters a ‘disgrace’ and told him to ‘grow up’.

Almost exactly a year on, he has renewed his criticism of Hatton, this time following last week’s Dell Technologies Championship.

Hatton’s animated behaviour in the final round of the second FedEx Cup Playoffs event of the season drew came in for special attention on social media, with Evans amongst those to admonish him for his outbursts.

Evans, above, took to Twitter last night to say that he had enjoyed a round in the company of his fellow former European Tour pro Steve Webster.



Asked by fellow ex tour pro Paul Eales if he had given Webster any shots, Evans replied with a pointed dig at three-time European Tour winner Hatton.

I’d never accept shots off anyone accept for Tyrell Hatton. His on course behaviour is enough to put anyone off...did you see him Monday night at the Dell Tech event? #disgracefulhttps://t.co/SVjEBSziuo — GaryEvans (@garyevanspro) September 5, 2018

Ouch!

Hatton is in the field for this week’s BMW Championship, the third FedEx Cup Playoff event. He gets his first round underway at 6.09pm this evening in the company of former US PGA champion Keegan Bradley and 2017 Players champion Si Woo Kim.