search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsEx tour pro hits out at Tyrrell Hatton… again!

Golf News

Ex tour pro hits out at Tyrrell Hatton… again!

By bunkered.co.uk06 September, 2018
Tyrrell Hatton Gary Evans European Tour PGA Tour Ryder Cup 2018 Twitter Dell Technologies Championship FedEx Cup
Tyrrell Hatton 060918

It’s fair to say Gary Evans isn’t much of a fan of Tyrrell Hatton.

The Englishman, a veteran of more than 350 European Tour events, called the Ryder Cup rookie’s behaviour in last year’s British Masters a ‘disgrace’ and told him to ‘grow up’.

Almost exactly a year on, he has renewed his criticism of Hatton, this time following last week’s Dell Technologies Championship.

Hatton’s animated behaviour in the final round of the second FedEx Cup Playoffs event of the season drew came in for special attention on social media, with Evans amongst those to admonish him for his outbursts.

Gary Evans

Evans, above, took to Twitter last night to say that he had enjoyed a round in the company of his fellow former European Tour pro Steve Webster.

• Tyrrell Hatton pranks Rangers supporting caddie on Old Firm Day

• OPINION - Thomas Bjorn has taken an unnecessary gamble with Ryder Cup picks

Asked by fellow ex tour pro Paul Eales if he had given Webster any shots, Evans replied with a pointed dig at three-time European Tour winner Hatton.

Ouch!

Hatton is in the field for this week’s BMW Championship, the third FedEx Cup Playoff event. He gets his first round underway at 6.09pm this evening in the company of former US PGA champion Keegan Bradley and 2017 Players champion Si Woo Kim.

Related Articles - Tyrrell Hatton

Related Articles - Gary Evans

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Dell Technologies Championship

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Golf News

Matt Wallace breaks silence on Ryder Cup snub
Overlooking Matt Wallace ‘good break’ for USA, says ex-Ryder Cup man
A peek inside issue 166 of bunkered
Ex tour pro hits out at Tyrrell Hatton… again!
OPINION - Thomas Bjorn has rolled the dice... and unnecessarily so

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to help you stop topping the golf ball
Watch
play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
See all videos right arrow