Ex US Open champ facing huge battle to retain PGA Tour card

Ex US Open champ facing huge battle to retain PGA Tour card

By Michael McEwan15 August, 2018
It’s time for the final regular event of the PGA Tour season – which, for some players, means it’s their final chance to retain their cards. 

One of those in need of a good finish at this week's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club is former US Open champion Graeme McDowell.

The Northern Irishman’s two-year exemption for winning the 2015 OHL Classic at Mayakoba expires with the end of the 2017/18 season this weekend.

Currently sitting in 143rd place on the FedEx Cup standings – with only the top 125 retaining their playing privileges – GMac needs to finish approximately fifth this week to have any chance of holding onto his card.  

Not easy at the best of times but when you’ve only had one top ten on the tour all season, and that was back in November, the scale of the challenge facing McDowell this week soon comes sharply into focus. 

Also in need of a strong finish to the season this week are Shane Lowry, David Lingmerth and Matt Every. Fabian Gomez, Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III are in the same boat, too.

Desperately to cling on to their status, meanwhile, are Seamus Power (No.123), Martin Piller (124) and Tyrone Van Aswegen (No.125).

