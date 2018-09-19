Exclusive: Martin Kaymer and Craig Connelly split

Former world No.1 Martin Kaymer and his Scottish caddie Craig Connelly have called time on their partnership, bunkered.co.uk has learned.



The decision comes after a disappointing run of results for the German.



The two-time major champion currently lies in 66th place on the Race To Dubai, the consequence of a year that has yielded only three top 20 finishes from 14 starts, during which his world ranking has fallen to 146th. He ended 2017 ranked 72nd, and missed out on a fifth successive appearance in the Ryder Cup.

In a text, Connelly confirmed the split, adding that it had been completely amicable.

There is no news yet as to who will pick up the German’s bag.

The pair had been in their second spell working together, and across both periods, they enjoyed some fantastic successes.

Connelly, one of the most experienced caddies in the game, had helped Kaymer make his major championship breakthrough at the 2010 US PGA Championship before they went their separate ways in 2011. Kaymer hired Luke Donald’s caddie brother Christian, with Connelly picking up the bag of Paul Casey for a second time.

However, the pair reunited at the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and, in their most recent spell together, Kaymer won his second major championship – the 2014 US Open at Pinehurst, above – as well as the Players Championship the same year.