Explore the home of golf... by plane!

Golf tourism in Scotland is booming and an innovative golf tour adventure company, created by two dedicated enthusiasts of the sport, will take to the skies to give discerning visitors unique access to Scotland’s most spectacular and remote courses.



Bravo Whisky Golf was created by friends Paul Geddes and Neil Scott Johnson in a bid to bring some of Scotland’s hidden gem courses to the thriving golf tourism market.

Their exclusive bespoke golf journeys will take select groups on private chartered flights across breath-taking Scottish scenery, to discover some of the most dramatic, challenging and memorable courses in the country.



As well as taking in world-famous courses, Bravo Whisky Golf visitors will ‘island-hop’ by air to tackle scenic far-flung courses, which rarely feature on typical golf tours due to logistical issues.

“Scotland is internationally recognised as the home of golf with almost 600 courses, yet many golfers spend their visit being ferried in buses often to a handful of well-known courses,” says co-founder Geddes.

“Some of the best bits of Scotland are miles from the well-trodden paths and can be hard to reach. We wanted to offer golfers – and non-golfers too – the chance to hop on a flight to the outer edges of our country and see it in all its spectacular glory.”



Here’s a look at the packages Bravo Whisky Golf offers:

Skye’s the Limit

A seven-day trip that takes in nine golf courses and ten short flights across spectacular Highland and Islands scenery. Highlights include private dinner on board the Royal Yacht Britannia, private Islay distillery tour and golf at Royal Dornoch, above, and Royal Portrush. £9,600pp.

The Islander

A three-day break based in the heart of iconic malt whisky island, Islay, with the chance to tackle four links courses. Featuring distillery tours, expert whisky tastings and a beach landing – tide permitting – plus a memorable opportunity to dine with a Laird in his ancestral home. £4,500pp.

Odyssey

A ten-day golf excursion with 11 flights taking in the Atlantic coast extremities of the Mull of Kintyre, Islay, South Uist, Northern Ireland and the Scottish Highlands. Highlights include a private dinner with one of Scotland’s leading whisky experts and golf at Royal Portrush. £11,000pp.