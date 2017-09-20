Fairmont St Andrews set to relaunch after £17m redevelopment

Fairmont St Andrews, part of AccorHotels, is set to relaunch following a £17m redevelopment.



The highly-anticipated renovations at the five-star Fife resort, managed by designers RPW, has been influenced by the history and landscapes of St Andrews, and involves a complete redesign of the hotel’s Atrium.

It now incorporates a bespoke 60m long ceiling sculpture by award-winning artist George Singer, a new restaurant, and the Kittock’s Bar, as well as renovation of the hotel’s 220 bedrooms and 19 suites, including the Kingdom of Fife presidential suite.

The 80ft high glass topped Atrium doubles as an event space, popular for receptions, exhibitions, gala dinners and now hosting the newly-launched Savoy Afternoon Tea.

Situated in the north wing of the resort, the Kingdom of Fife presidential suite’s generous square meterage presides over magnificent views of the surrounding links golf courses (the Torrance and the Kittocks), the coastline and St Andrews skyline.

The focus of the suite’s £1m redesign has been heavily influenced by the history and landscape of St Andrews and the rest of Fife with a traditional yet sophisticated mix of textures and materials that link the interior to the imposing landscape that surrounds it.

The new-look Kittock’s Den, meanwhile, draws on nautical elements from the nearby River Tay estuaries and surrounding fishing villages to create a soothing atmosphere for drinking and dining.

Gerard Chouet, who has experience at Michelin-star restaurants, has been appointed head pastry chef and will be oversee the new Savoy Afternoon Tea.

The resort also has a well-appointed spa complex which offers a range of treatments including locally-themed massages, facial and relaxation therapies and exclusive Ishga Skincare, Caudalie and Aromatherapy Associates treatments in 10 chic treatment rooms.

John Keating, Fairmont St Andrews general manager, said: “This renovation has been a huge undertaking across the hotel. I’m extremely proud and excited to see the public areas looking so resplendent. They’ve already made a huge difference in opening space and the feel has been well received.”

Take a look at some more images of the renovation works below.

