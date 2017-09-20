There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsFairmont St Andrews set to relaunch after £17m redevelopment

Golf News

Fairmont St Andrews set to relaunch after £17m redevelopment

By Bunkered Golf Magazine20 September, 2017
Fairmont St Andrews
Sab Hotel Exterior 1024706 High

Fairmont St Andrews, part of AccorHotels, is set to relaunch following a £17m redevelopment.

The highly-anticipated renovations at the five-star Fife resort, managed by designers RPW, has been influenced by the history and landscapes of St Andrews, and involves a complete redesign of the hotel’s Atrium.

It now incorporates a bespoke 60m long ceiling sculpture by award-winning artist George Singer, a new restaurant, and the Kittock’s Bar, as well as renovation of the hotel’s 220 bedrooms and 19 suites, including the Kingdom of Fife presidential suite.

The 80ft high glass topped Atrium doubles as an event space, popular for receptions, exhibitions, gala dinners and now hosting the newly-launched Savoy Afternoon Tea.

Lobby 1024709 High

Situated in the north wing of the resort, the Kingdom of Fife presidential suite’s generous square meterage presides over magnificent views of the surrounding links golf courses (the Torrance and the Kittocks), the coastline and St Andrews skyline. 

The focus of the suite’s £1m redesign has been heavily influenced by the history and landscape of St Andrews and the rest of Fife with a traditional yet sophisticated mix of textures and materials that link the interior to the imposing landscape that surrounds it.

The new-look Kittock’s Den, meanwhile, draws on nautical elements from the nearby River Tay estuaries and surrounding fishing villages to create a soothing atmosphere for drinking and dining.

Zephyr Sculpture 1024696 High

Gerard Chouet, who has experience at Michelin-star restaurants, has been appointed head pastry chef and will be oversee the new Savoy Afternoon Tea.

The resort also has a well-appointed spa complex which offers a range of treatments including locally-themed massages, facial and relaxation therapies and exclusive Ishga Skincare, Caudalie and Aromatherapy Associates treatments in 10 chic treatment rooms.

John Keating, Fairmont St Andrews general manager, said: “This renovation has been a huge undertaking across the hotel. I’m extremely proud and excited to see the public areas looking so resplendent. They’ve already made a huge difference in opening space and the feel has been well received.”

Take a look at some more images of the renovation works below.

Deluxe Suite 1024715 High Kittocks Coffee Bar 1024707 High Squire Restaurant 1024714 High Atrium Lounge 1024695 High

Related Articles - Fairmont St Andrews

Related Articles - Scottish News

-

Golf News

Fairmont St Andrews set to relaunch after £17m redevelopment
Fairmont St Andrews

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PREVIEW 'Huge talent' Jon Rahm has shot at FedEx Cup history
Jon Rahm

By Martin Inglis

Paul Lawrie returns to site of 'life-changing' win
Paul Lawrie

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Connor Syme reveals Forsyth role in pro switch
New

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

Win a Stewart Golf R1-S push trolley & T5 tour bag
Stewart Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

play button
How caddies map a course
Watch

By David Cunninghame

Jason Day replaces 'father figure' caddie Swatton
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golf gear glossary: Terms you need to know
Gear

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Karen Stupples rejects Asian addition to women's major calendar
Karen Stupples

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below