Fan ejected after 'Get in the Hole' yell at Tiger Woods

This is just not on.



As Tiger Woods was plotting a Sunday surge up the leaderboard, his momentum was derailed slightly on the par-5 13th hole - his fourth of the day - after a spectator yelled 'Get in the Hole' while he was mid-backswing on a putt.

Here's the clip below:



Woods was clearly put off and annoyed by the spectator, gesticulating in their direction before putting his hand to his head.

A ruckus among fellow spectators behind the 13th green ensued and, according to reports, they gave him up to tournament officials, who subsequently removed the man from the property.

Following the incident, which continued a run of four consecutive pars, Woods went birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie to go out in one-under-par before coming home in one-over-par to finish three-under-par for the tournament and T23.

