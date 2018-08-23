search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFan pays ridiculous sum for one of those hideous 1999 Ryder Cup shirts

Golf News

Fan pays ridiculous sum for one of those hideous 1999 Ryder Cup shirts

By Michael McEwan21 August, 2018
Ryder Cup Team USA Brookline Green Jacket Auctions Ryder Cup 1999 Apparel
1999 Ryder Cup Shirt 1

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Even if that is indeed the case, might we polite suggest that the person who purchased this unworn Team USA shirt from the 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline book an appointment to get their eyes tested?

It’s not so much that somebody bought the shirt. Everybody loves a bit of memorabilia, right? It would have been better had one of the winning American team – say, Tiger Woods – actually worn it in competition but still, it’s a pretty rare item.

• Sergio Garcia suffers huge blow with Ryder Cup only a month away

• Golfer refused access to course... because his socks are the wrong COLOUR

However, it’s the price that the winning bidder paid for the shirt that really makes the eyes water. Yes, even more so than the horrific design.

1999 Ryder Cup Shirt 2

• Tour pro discovers why you should NEVER break clubs in a fit of rage

• Thomas Bjorn faces a sweat over one of his star men ahead of Ryder Cup

Sold over the weekend by Green Jacket Auctions, this shirt fetched $3,906.

Yep, almost four THOUSAND dollars.

We're taking this as proof, once and for all, that some people have more money than sense.

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Golf News

Coul Links saga takes yet another major twist
New survey makes incredible findings about bunkered readers - yes, YOU!
Tickets for 2019 Open Championship are SOLD OUT!
Brooks Koepka feared his career was OVER earlier this year
It's happening - Tiger and Phil set to play for $9m this year

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow