Fan pays ridiculous sum for one of those hideous 1999 Ryder Cup shirts

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.



Even if that is indeed the case, might we polite suggest that the person who purchased this unworn Team USA shirt from the 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline book an appointment to get their eyes tested?

It’s not so much that somebody bought the shirt. Everybody loves a bit of memorabilia, right? It would have been better had one of the winning American team – say, Tiger Woods – actually worn it in competition but still, it’s a pretty rare item.



However, it’s the price that the winning bidder paid for the shirt that really makes the eyes water. Yes, even more so than the horrific design.

Sold over the weekend by Green Jacket Auctions, this shirt fetched $3,906.

Yep, almost four THOUSAND dollars.



We're taking this as proof, once and for all, that some people have more money than sense.

