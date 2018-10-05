search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFan struck by Koepka shot angered by fellow spectators

Golf News

Fan struck by Koepka shot angered by fellow spectators

By Michael McEwan04 October, 2018
Brooks Koepka Corine Remande Ryder Cup 2018 Ryder Cup Le Golf National Team USA Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Ryder Cup Europe
Koepka Injured Woman

The woman struck by Brooks Koepka’s errant tee shot at the Ryder Cup has condemned spectators who took pictures and video footage rather than help her in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Corine Remande, 49, has been left blind in one eye after being hit by Koepka’s drive at the sixth hole on the opening day of last week’s match at Le Golf National.

She has already indicated her intention to sue the organisers for damages.

• Tommy Fleetwood reacts to US Ryder Cup fall-out

• Odds on next European Ryder Cup captain REVEALED!

• Brooks Koepka breaks his silence on 'DJ fight'

However, speaking to Sky News, Ms Remande also criticised her fellow spectators for their lack of assistance and compassion following the accident.

"Before being moved, in a big mess, I was afraid of being trampled because Tiger Woods was coming and the crowd was growing around us," she said on Wednesday.

"What shocked me too was that the spectators were taking pictures of me, but no one was calling for help."

Ms Remande also claimed that nobody from the Ryder Cup visited her or contacted her for three days after the accident happened.

• Opinion: In defence of Patrick Reed

“We have now filed a complaint in order to have answers to our questions, to challenge all the organisers on behalf of the safety of the public," she added.

• Every Ryder Cup player rated

Speaking to the media at St Andrews yesterday ahead of the this week’s Alfred Dunhil Links Championship, Koepka described himself as “heartbroken” after his shot injured Ms Remande, adding that news of her losing vision in the eye has “messed me up inside”.  

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Le Golf National

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Related Articles - Ryder Cup Europe

Golf News

Former Open champion hits out at Patrick Reed
Golf fans invited to chip in for Scottish legend
Phil Mickelson slates 'almost unplayable' Ryder Cup course
Tyrrell Hatton spills beans on ‘messy’ Ryder Cup party
Top Scottish club bestows membership honour on Sky Sports man

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow