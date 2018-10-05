Fan struck by Koepka shot angered by fellow spectators

The woman struck by Brooks Koepka’s errant tee shot at the Ryder Cup has condemned spectators who took pictures and video footage rather than help her in the immediate aftermath of the incident.



Corine Remande, 49, has been left blind in one eye after being hit by Koepka’s drive at the sixth hole on the opening day of last week’s match at Le Golf National.

She has already indicated her intention to sue the organisers for damages.



However, speaking to Sky News, Ms Remande also criticised her fellow spectators for their lack of assistance and compassion following the accident.

"Before being moved, in a big mess, I was afraid of being trampled because Tiger Woods was coming and the crowd was growing around us," she said on Wednesday.

"What shocked me too was that the spectators were taking pictures of me, but no one was calling for help."

Ms Remande also claimed that nobody from the Ryder Cup visited her or contacted her for three days after the accident happened.



“We have now filed a complaint in order to have answers to our questions, to challenge all the organisers on behalf of the safety of the public," she added.



Speaking to the media at St Andrews yesterday ahead of the this week’s Alfred Dunhil Links Championship, Koepka described himself as “heartbroken” after his shot injured Ms Remande, adding that news of her losing vision in the eye has “messed me up inside”.