Golf News

Fans are loving Tommy Fleetwood for more than just his golf game in Paris...

By Martin Inglis30 September, 2018
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Tommy Fleetwood Team Europe Francesco Molinari Le Golf National Michelle Wie
Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood has been an absolute star so far in this Ryder Cup, hasn't he?

So far, he has achieved the following:

• The first European rookie in Ryder Cup history to win four matches on the opening two days of the event.

• The most successful European partnership, alongside Francesco Molinari, in a single Ryder Cup match of all-time.

And if he wins tomorrow, he'll be:

• The first European to go 5-0-0 in a Ryder Cup match in the European era.

• The most successful European rookie of all-time, eclipsing the efforts of Thomas Pieters (4-1-0) at Hazeltine two years ago.

But while his performance on the golf course has been nothing short of exceptional, he has also been praised for another thing: the condition of his hair.

It left one pro, Michelle Wie, particularly impressed.

But she wasn't the only one.

A quick survey of Tommy Fleetwood's name on Twitter showed that hair was being spoken about in glowing - or shiny, using Wie's words - terms.

