Tommy Fleetwood has been an absolute star so far in this Ryder Cup, hasn't he?



So far, he has achieved the following:

• The first European rookie in Ryder Cup history to win four matches on the opening two days of the event.

• The most successful European partnership, alongside Francesco Molinari, in a single Ryder Cup match of all-time.

And if he wins tomorrow, he'll be:

• The first European to go 5-0-0 in a Ryder Cup match in the European era.

• The most successful European rookie of all-time, eclipsing the efforts of Thomas Pieters (4-1-0) at Hazeltine two years ago.

But while his performance on the golf course has been nothing short of exceptional, he has also been praised for another thing: the condition of his hair.

It left one pro, Michelle Wie, particularly impressed.



Need to find out what type of conditioner @TommyFleetwood1 uses....that flow is so SHINY 😍😍 — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) September 29, 2018

But she wasn't the only one.



A quick survey of Tommy Fleetwood's name on Twitter showed that hair was being spoken about in glowing - or shiny, using Wie's words - terms.

Molinari caressing Tommy Fleetwood’s hair the way we all secretly want to pic.twitter.com/JQlatpvnin — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 29, 2018

Playing into a light breeze then @TommyFleetwood1 ‘s hair is quite magnificent. You’re welcome.#RyderCuppic.twitter.com/j7Bk0SSEnx — Fergal Burke (@fergaljburke) September 29, 2018

I want Tommy Fleetwood to be my best friend, we can laugh and braid each others hair — georgiā (@GeorgiaDouglas5) September 29, 2018

@TommyFleetwood1 will be responsible for men having long hair from now on...#barbersgoingbust — charlie (@oneofthe9000) September 29, 2018

I love Tommy Fleetwood! Grows his hair and not once has he ever considered a man bun! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 he knows his shit 👊🏻 — Tom pope (@tompope11) September 28, 2018

I want hair like Tommy Fleetwood😍 — Craig Dawson (@Craig14Dawson) September 28, 2018