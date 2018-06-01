Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Fans with phones frustrate Jordan Spieth at Memorial

By bunkered.co.uk01 June, 2018
By his own high standards, it hasn’t been an especially great year for Jordan Spieth.

Without a win since last summer’s Open Championship, the 24-year-old has been found consistency hard to come by, in large part down to an inexplicable loss of form on the greens.

Widely considered one of the game’s best putters, three-time major winner Spieth currently ranks 192nd out of 206 players on the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Putting stats.

Judging by his first round performance at the Memorial Tournament, it’s hard to imagine this will be the week when his season takes a turn for the better. Spieth laboured to a three-over 75 in the opening round at Muirfield Village to sit ten shots off the lead.

Two-under through five, he doubled the sixth to drop back to level-par before his frustrations boiled over at the par-3 eighth.

After hitting his tee shot long and left, the world No.5 asked for relief from a cart path and, as he prepared to play his shot, he turned to the crowd and asked them to put their phones away.

He said: “If everybody could do me a huge favour and not video this shot. Thank you. Sometimes it’s cool to actually watch. Please, no phones. Can’t have any going off in this shot.”

Nothing especially wrong with that – but the tone of Spieth’s request didn’t sit well with many on social media.

In the end, Spieth racked up another double on the eighth. A birdie at the par-5 15th was sandwiched between bogeys at the 14th and 18th to compound a miserable day for the beleaguered former world No.1

