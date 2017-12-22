There are no results available.
Fate of Glasgow clubs to be decided in early 2018

Golf News

Fate of Glasgow clubs to be decided in early 2018

By Martin Inglis22 December, 2017
Dalmuir Golf Course
Dalmuir

Members of four clubs in the Glasgow area face an uncertain few months as council cuts could see their course closed.

Clydebank Overtoun Golf Club, Clydeview Cleddans GC, Radnor Park GC and Clydebank Senior Citizens GC all play at the municipal Dalmuir Golf Course in Clydebank, which is the focus of proposed cuts by operator West Dunbartonshire Council.

Ahead of a council meeting on Wednesday, Clyde Overtoun GC posted on Facebook that one proposal on the agenda was ‘either to (a) close Dalmuir Golf Course, (b) reduce to nine holes or (c) increase the fees to an extent that in within a decade they will end of with option (a) as their resolve’.

The post from the club, which enters its 90th year in 2018, continued by urging regular users and others in the area to let the council know of its worth to the local community.

Dalmuir1

In that meeting, the SNP put forward proposed cuts amounting to £1,099,000 in 2018/19 and £1,260,000 in both 2019/20 and 2020/21 and, in a Facebook post following the meeting, West Dunbartonshire Council said options were ‘…increasing membership fees at Dalmuir Golf Club, and reducing park maintenance’.

While this led Clyde Overtoun to believe that closure was off the cards, councillor Lawrence O’Neill – a supporter of keeping the facility open – responded to a follow-up comment from the club to say that closure is still a possibility.

“They have ruled nothing out, which includes potential closure but we will continue to fight to keep the municipal open with all 18 holes,” he wrote.

The decision on the course will be made at the council’s budget meeting at 2pm on March 5, 2018, in Clydebank Town Hall.

