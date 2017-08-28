FedEx Cupdate: DJ leads, Donald departs

It’s a case of ‘one down, three to go’ as far as this year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs are concerned.

World No.1 Dustin Johnson held off Open champion Jordan Spieth to win the Northern Trust, the first of the PGA Tour’s season finale tournaments, at Glen Oaks.

The victory, Johnson’s 16th on the PGA Tour, earned the 33-year-old a near $1.6million payday and saw him move to the top of the FedEx Cup standings. Here’s how the top ten looks after the weekend’s action…

The top 100 players on the standings now advance to this week’s Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.

Some big names, however, won’t be there after failing to either push their way into the top 100 or losing their place inside it. They include former world No.1 Luke Donald, who could only advance two places on the standings to 105th after finishing in a tie for 49th at Glen Oaks. The 2016 US PGA champion Jimmy Walker, below, will also miss the remainder of the Playoffs. He fell ten places to 111th to complete a miserable season beset by Lyme disease.

Well unfortunately my 2017 season is done, a very disappointing year but my optimism never waivers - good things just around the corner 👍🏼 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) August 27, 2017

Steve Stricker, Geoff Ogilvy, Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini and D.A. Points also miss out.

The top 70 on the standings after this week will move on to the third of the Playoff events, the BMW Championship. Those needing a big week include Branden Grace (99th), JB Holmes (88th), Rafa Cabrera-Bello (80th) and Bubba Watson (72nd).