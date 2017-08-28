There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsFedEx Cupdate: DJ leads, Donald departs

Golf News

FedEx Cupdate: DJ leads, Donald departs

By Michael McEwan28 August, 2017
FedEx Cup PGA Tour
Dustin Johnson

It’s a case of ‘one down, three to go’ as far as this year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs are concerned.

World No.1 Dustin Johnson held off Open champion Jordan Spieth to win the Northern Trust, the first of the PGA Tour’s season finale tournaments, at Glen Oaks.

The victory, Johnson’s 16th on the PGA Tour, earned the 33-year-old a near $1.6million payday and saw him move to the top of the FedEx Cup standings. Here’s how the top ten looks after the weekend’s action…

Fed Ex Cuptop10

Explained: How the FedEx Cup works

The top 100 players on the standings now advance to this week’s Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.

Some big names, however, won’t be there after failing to either push their way into the top 100 or losing their place inside it. They include former world No.1 Luke Donald, who could only advance two places on the standings to 105th after finishing in a tie for 49th at Glen Oaks. The 2016 US PGA champion Jimmy Walker, below, will also miss the remainder of the Playoffs. He fell ten places to 111th to complete a miserable season beset by Lyme disease.

Jimmy Walker

Steve Stricker, Geoff Ogilvy, Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini and D.A. Points also miss out.

The top 70 on the standings after this week will move on to the third of the Playoff events, the BMW Championship. Those needing a big week include Branden Grace (99th), JB Holmes (88th), Rafa Cabrera-Bello (80th) and Bubba Watson (72nd).

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

-

Golf News

Tiger Woods' 'mental strength' praised by... David Beckham?!
NEW

By Michael McEwan

FedEx Cupdate: DJ leads, Donald departs
FedEx Cup

By Michael McEwan

Dustin Johnson downs Spieth to win Northern Trust
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Michelle Wie undergoes emergency surgery
Michelle Wie

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

American Golf Junior champions crowned
American Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below