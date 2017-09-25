There are no results available.
FedEx Cupdate: The Final Standings

FedEx Cupdate: The Final Standings

By Martin Inglis25 September, 2017
So, that’s it. The 2016/17 PGA Tour season is over and Justin Thomas is the man who came out on top after a five-win season, which included his maiden major victory at the US PGA Championship.

A runner-up finish in the Tour Championship at East Lake was enough to see Thomas leapfrog Jordan Spieth to claim the $10m jackpot, as the surprise package of the 2017 season – Xander Schauffele – claimed a one-shot victory and all but wrapped up the 'Rookie of the Year' award.

Heading into the final week, five players – Spieth, Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman and Jon Rahm – had the chance to win the FedEx Cup in their own hands with a victory at the Tour Championship.

It was Thomas who performed best of those, with Spieth and Rahm T7, Johnson T17 and Leishman T24.

Here is how things ended up, with Schauffele the big climber from 26th to third.

For Paul Casey, it was a case of what might have been. Leading heading into the final round, the Englishman shot a three-over-par 73 to finish fifth and three behind Schauffele.

As for the other Europeans in the field, Rahm, as mentioned above, finished T7, while Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose finished T10.

What they said

Justin Thomas: “It's huge. It's awesome just because I feel like I played so well this year. I was consistent. To just have my name on the trophy with the rest of those guys is pretty awesome.”

Xander Schauffele: “It's a tremendous honour. You know, five months ago, two months ago, three hours ago, I wasn't really expecting a whole lot and to be sitting here with this bad boy right here is very special and I can't thank my team enough and everyone that's helped me to get here.”

Jordan Spieth: I'm very pleased with the season, very pleased with the way we fought today and happy for JT with the FedEx Cup.”

The 2017/18 PGA Tour season gets underway in less than two weeks' time with the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort from October 5-8.

