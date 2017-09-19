There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsFedEx Cupdate: Marc Leishman puts chance of glory in own hands

Golf News

FedEx Cupdate: Marc Leishman puts chance of glory in own hands

By Martin Inglis18 September, 2017
FedEx Cup Marc Leishman
Marc Leishman

With a win at the BMW Championship, Marc Leishman put his chances of winning the FedEx Cup very much in his own hands.

The Aussie cruised to a five-shot victory at Conway Farms and, after a third-placed finish at the Dell Technologies Championship, he’s now up from seventh place to fourth in the race to crown the PGA Tour’s No.1 for 2017.

It’s quite simple now for the 33-year-old. Win the Tour Championship, and he’ll win the FedEx Cup, although that is the same for all of the top five: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Leishman and Jon Rahm.

Here is the top 30 heading into East Lake.

Fed Ex Cup1 Fed Ex Cup2

Among those who fell out of the top 30 at the BMW Championship and will not be teeing it up this week are Henrik Stenson, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendan Steele and Bill Haas.

Replacing them were Tony Finau, who finished T7, Sergio Garcia (T12), Xander Schauffele (T20) – who looks destined to win PGA Tour Rookie of the Year – and Patrick Cantlay (T9).

Rory Mc Ilroy Fed Ex

Other high-profile names to miss out on the Tour Championship include last year’s FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy, who declined to speak to the media after his final round at Conway Farms, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter and Scot Martin Laird.

For a full list of the permutations as to how each golfer can end up getting their hands on the FedEx Cup trophy next Sunday, click here.

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - Marc Leishman

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

-

Golf News

PGA Tour brings in comprehensive gambling policy
PGA Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

FedEx Cupdate: Marc Leishman puts chance of glory in own hands
FedEx Cup

By Martin Inglis

Dalmahoy revamps membership options with Family & U30 offers
Dalmahoy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PROMOTION 5 tips to stay safe in a thunderstorm
Promo

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Win a Stewart Golf R1-S push trolley & T5 tour bag
Stewart Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

play button
How caddies map a course
Watch

By David Cunninghame

Jason Day replaces 'father figure' caddie Swatton
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golf gear glossary: Terms you need to know
Gear

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Karen Stupples rejects Asian addition to women's major calendar
Karen Stupples

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below