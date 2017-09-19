FedEx Cupdate: Marc Leishman puts chance of glory in own hands

With a win at the BMW Championship, Marc Leishman put his chances of winning the FedEx Cup very much in his own hands.



The Aussie cruised to a five-shot victory at Conway Farms and, after a third-placed finish at the Dell Technologies Championship, he’s now up from seventh place to fourth in the race to crown the PGA Tour’s No.1 for 2017.

It’s quite simple now for the 33-year-old. Win the Tour Championship, and he’ll win the FedEx Cup, although that is the same for all of the top five: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Leishman and Jon Rahm.

Here is the top 30 heading into East Lake.

Among those who fell out of the top 30 at the BMW Championship and will not be teeing it up this week are Henrik Stenson, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendan Steele and Bill Haas.

Replacing them were Tony Finau, who finished T7, Sergio Garcia (T12), Xander Schauffele (T20) – who looks destined to win PGA Tour Rookie of the Year – and Patrick Cantlay (T9).

Other high-profile names to miss out on the Tour Championship include last year’s FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy, who declined to speak to the media after his final round at Conway Farms, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter and Scot Martin Laird.

For a full list of the permutations as to how each golfer can end up getting their hands on the FedEx Cup trophy next Sunday, click here.