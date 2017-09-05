There are no results available.
Golf News

FedEx Cupdate: Spieth noses ahead, Knox out

By Martin Inglis05 September, 2017
FedEx Cup Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth

There’s a new leader of the FedEx Cup. His name is Jordan Spieth.

The 24-year-old finished runner-up for the second successive week at the Dell Technologies Championship to take the lead on 5,071 points – but Justin Thomas is lurking very close behind.

Thomas claimed his fifth win of the season at TPC Boston and is just 27 points behind Spieth, with both players overtaking Dustin Johnson after he followed up his win at the Northern Trust with a T18 showing.

So, we know the make-up of the top three, but here’s the rest of the top ten.

Explained - How the FedEx Cup works

Fed Ex Leaderboard

The top 70 players now advance to next week’s BMW Championship at Conway Farms. That means there have been 30 casualties – and some pretty big names at that.

One of those is Russell Knox (below). The Scot started the week inside the top 70 but a lowly T61 finish meant he was bumped out to No.71 in the rankings.

It brings to a close a disappointing year for the 32-year-old, with just four top tens and a best finish of third at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba back in November.

Other big-name casualties include Bubba Watson (75th), Adam Scott (79th), Branden Grace (80th) and J.B. Holmes (95th).

Russell Knox

Martin Laird, meanwhile, is in 49th place and will need a strong performance at the BMW Championship to make it to the finale at East Lake.

Others in need of a big week include Sergio Garcia (34th), Phil Mickelson (36th), Ian Poulter (47th), Rory McIlroy (51st) and Zach Johnson (54th).

