Final Open Qualifying: Gailes Links tee times

Three-time European Tour winner Marc Warren heads a field featuring 29 Scots looking to qualify for the Open through Final Open Qualifying at Gailes Links next Tuesday (July 4).



Only three spots are available on the day for a place at Royal Birkdale in three weeks’ time, with Warren joined by the likes of Scott Jamieson, Scott Henry and Grant Forrest in the field.

It also includes Mark Young, who qualified for the 2015 Open via Gailes Links, and Oskar Arvidsson, who won last year’s event at the Ayrshire layout on ten-under-par.

As well as Gailes Links, there will be qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports, Notts (Hollinwell), Hillside and Woburn. Big names featuring at those venues include Vijay Singh, Thomas Detry, Eddie Pepperell (all Royal Cinque Ports), Robert Rock, Peter Uihlein (both Notts), Jamie Donaldson (Hillside), Ian Poulter, Thomas Bjorn, Retief Goosen and David Howell (all Woburn)



Full tee times at Gailes Links

Note: All Scottish players in bold



6.30/12.00 - Fraser Moore, Craig Goodfellow, Keir McNicoll

6.40/12.10 - James Wilkinson, Jordan Zunic, Nicolas Tacher

6.50/12.20 - Scott Jamieson, Jan-Philip Neuendorf, Ruaidhri McGee

7.00/12.30 - Ryan McCarthy, Niklas Moller, Adam Stone (A)

7.10/12.40 - Alexandre Rocha, Grant Forrest, Craig Howie (A)

7.20/12.50 - George Murray, George Duncan, Craig Ross (A)

7.35/1.05 - Michael Lowe, Joe Heraty, Daniel Lokke

7.45/1.15 - Kalle Samooja, Julian Suri, Neil Fenwick

7.55/1.25 - Alvaro Velasco, Marc Warren, Rhys Davies

8.05/1.35 - Paul Shields, Brendan McCarroll, Timothy Ford

8.15/1.45 - Rafael Echenique, David Booth, Conor O'Neil

8.25/1.55 - Niclas Johansson, Jurrian Van Der Vaart, Connor Syme (A)

8.40/2.10 - Gareth Wright, Jimmy Mullen, Graham Fox

8.50/2.20 - Richard Finch, James Robinson, Raphael Marguery

9.00/2.30 - Colin Maroney, Paul Robinson, James Harper

9.10/2.40 - Oskar Arvidsson, Daniel Fox, Kevin Phelan

9.20/2.50 - Peter Whiteford, Maarten Lafeber, Robert MacIntyre (A)

9.30/3.00 - Ryan Campbell, Rob Spence (A), Will Porter (A)

9.45/3.15 - Jack Doherty, Chris Doak, Ian Campbell

9.55/3.25 - Liam Johnston (A), Mark Young, Scott Henry

10.05/3.35 - Francisco Pintor Smith, Rowan Lester (A), Matthew Jordan (A)

10.15/3.45 - James Ross, John-Ross Galbraith (A), Sebastian Heisele

10.25/3.55 - Martin Boel Ovesen, Ryan Helminen, Sean Lawrie

10.35/4.05 - Craig Sutherland, Paul McKechnie, Oliver Lindell

