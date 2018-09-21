Fire rips through clubhouse at Glasgow Golf Club

Firefighters have worked through the night to tackle a blaze that has destroyed most of the clubhouse of the ninth oldest club in the world.



Emergency services were called to Glasgow Golf Club in Bearsden shortly before 9.30pm last night. Around 60 firefighters attended the scene and, as of 7am this morning, ten fire engines were still there and trying to get the fire under control.

Speaking to bunkered.co.uk at the scene, one member estimated that as much as 70% of the B-listed Georgian neoclassical building had been destroyed.



Unconfirmed reports have suggested that the fire started in the kitchen.



There are no reports of any injuries.



Speaking to Radio Clyde, John Sinclair - a member of the club for over 50 years - said: "I had a look at [the footage] on my tablet and it looks like a lot of the roof is gone, so it certainly appears to be very bad."



In a tweet, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service described the blaze as “well developed”.



We are currently in attendance at a well developed building fire on Glasgow's Killermont Avenue.



Footage of the blaze has already been widely shared on social media.

Glasgow Golf Club was founded in 1787. It was the first golf club in the west of Scotland.

Initially established at Glasgow Green, it moved around the city several times before settling in the grounds of the Killermont House – built in 1805 by the Campbell-Colquhoun family – in the early 20th century.



The clubhouse is home to some priceless golf memorabilia, including a putter that once belonged to the great Bobby Jones.



The Killermont Course was designed in 1904 by Old Tom Morris and was subsequently altered in 1924 by James Braid.

The club also own Gailes Links, near Irvine, on the Ayrshire coast, some 35 miles away.