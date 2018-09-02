First eight European Ryder Cup qualifiers CONFIRMED!

The automatic qualifying for the 2018 Ryder Cup team is over and we now know the identities of the first eight players who will represent Team Europe at Le Golf National later this month.

Seven players had already confirmed their places on the team before this week's final events, leaving Thorbjorn Olesen, Matt Fitzpatick and Eddie Pepperell to slug it out for the eighth and final automatic place at the Made In Denmark tournament.

Now that it is over, we know that the final spot has gone to...

Thorbjorn Olesen

Cannot put into words how happy I am right now! It’s always been my dream to be a Ryder Cup Player, but it’s going to be even more special with my great friend @ThomasBjornGolf as captain! Bring it on 🇪🇺🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/p8L3Pxz6ql — Thorbjørn Olesen (@Thorbjornolesen) September 2, 2018

The Dane will make his first appearance on the team, appropriately captained by his compatriot Thomas Bjorn. He'll be joined by:

Francesco Molinari (ITA)

Rory McIlroy (NIR)

Jon Rahm (SPA)

Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

Tyrrell Hatton (ENG)

Justin Rose (ENG)

Alex Noren (SWE)

Five of the eight - Olesen, Rahm, Fleetwood, Hatton and Noren - are rookies.

The first eight American qualifiers were confirmed following the US PGA Championship three weeks ago. You can find out who they are here.

European captain Thomas Bjorn will pick four more players to round out his side on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Golf at 2pm.

Before that, US skipper Jim Furyk will announce the first three of his four picks on Tuesday, with the fourth to follow after next week's BMW Championship.

The 2018 Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National in Paris from September 28-30.

