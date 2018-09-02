search
HomeGolf NewsFirst eight European Ryder Cup qualifiers CONFIRMED!

First eight European Ryder Cup qualifiers CONFIRMED!

By Michael McEwan02 September, 2018
The automatic qualifying for the 2018 Ryder Cup team is over and we now know the identities of the first eight players who will represent Team Europe at Le Golf National later this month.

Seven players had already confirmed their places on the team before this week's final events, leaving Thorbjorn Olesen, Matt Fitzpatick and Eddie Pepperell to slug it out for the eighth and final automatic place at the Made In Denmark tournament. 

Now that it is over, we know that the final spot has gone to...

Thorbjorn Olesen

The Dane will make his first appearance on the team, appropriately captained by his compatriot Thomas Bjorn. He'll be joined by:

Francesco Molinari (ITA)
Rory McIlroy (NIR)
Jon Rahm (SPA)
Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)
Tyrrell Hatton (ENG)
Justin Rose (ENG)
Alex Noren (SWE)

Five of the eight - Olesen, Rahm, Fleetwood, Hatton and Noren - are rookies. 

The first eight American qualifiers were confirmed following the US PGA Championship three weeks ago. You can find out who they are here.

European captain Thomas Bjorn will pick four more players to round out his side on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Golf at 2pm. 

Before that, US skipper Jim Furyk will announce the first three of his four picks on Tuesday, with the fourth to follow after next week's BMW Championship.

The 2018 Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National in Paris from September 28-30.

WATCH: Pro misses 17th hole tap-in; loses tournament by one
Who will be the Ryder Cup captain's picks? Here are the contenders...
Thomas Bjorn reveals thinking ahead of Ryder Cup picks announcement
European Tour pros back peer for Ryder Cup captain's pick
Tyrrell Hatton pranks his Rangers supporting caddie on Old Firm day

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

