First look at Titleist’s new 718 irons

This week Titleist will be fitting many of the world’s best players into their latest prototype 718 irons as part of their tour validation process at the PGA Tour’s Quicken Loans National and the European Tour’s HNA Open de France.



Titleist views this process as a crucial step in the development of their products and ensures new products are faithful to the brand’s promise of innovation, performance and quality excellence.

Perhaps most interesting is the addition of a brand new model to the range, the AP3.

Rory’s putting dilemma

Since Nike’s departure from the golf club manufacturing market, Rory McIlroy immediately embraced the freedom to mix his bag with equipment from various manufacturers.



He has however struggled to settle on the right set-up for sometime. At the Traveller’s Championship we saw McIlroy make three putter changes during the week in Connecticut.

Here's a sole shot of Rory McIlroy's @TaylorMadeGolf TP Collection Juno "Tour Proto" putter. Shot 64 with it today. pic.twitter.com/G8Jh2PGRZx — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) June 25, 2017

When asked whether he would be sticking to the putter he used to shoot a final round 64 the Northern Irishman said: “We'll see. I'm not so sure. I couldn't have done any worse than what I've done in the first three days.”

He continued: “That style of head or that head shape I've had the most success with. So I went back to that today to see if I could conjure up any good feelings and it felt pretty good.”

Jordan Spieth’s WITB

Jordan Spieth claimed his tenth PGA Tour title and second of the season in dramatic style at the Travelers Championship.

The 23-year-old Titleist brand ambassador recorded 23 birdies during the week, highlighted by his incredible winning bunker shot on the first hole of his sudden-death playoff against Daniel Berger.

Click the link to see what is in Jordan's bag -> Titleist.co.uk



Romero switches ball, claims first victory since 2007

The Argentinian shot a final round 65 in Germany to seal victory at the BMW International Open. The victory was Romero’s first since the 2007 Deutsche Bank Players' Championship of Europe.



At the beginning of the week he decided to switch to TaylorMade’s new TP5X golf ball. The win adds to the TP5 and TP5X’s already impressive collection of victories this season with the likes of World No.1 Dustin Johnson, Master Champion Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm all playing TaylorMade’s newest balls en route to their victories.

REVIEWED - Lamkin Z5 grip

Like many of us, I put off replacing my worn and tattered grips for far too long. Getting your clubs re-gripped can often feel like you’ve got a brand new set in the bag. Fresh grips help to deliver improved performance and feedback, and crucially can help boost your confidence out on the course.

Designed to deliver maximum control, comfort and consistency with every swing, the Lamkin Z5 boasts 5 distinct zones, each delivering a specific functional advantage.

Having played with them for a couple of months now, it is clear the Z5 offers maximum durability, feedback and traction. The proprietary rubber compound also makes them an excellent choice when playing in the wettest conditions.