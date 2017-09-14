First round of Evian Championship cancelled

The Evian Championship has been reduced to 54 holes after the first round was washed out, with further bad weather projected to arrive over the coming days.



Play was initially suspended on Thursday at 10.04am with Jessica Korda and So Yeon Ryu leading on two-under-par. All first round scores have now been scrapped with round one beginning tomorrow instead.

“While we did not make this decision lightly, we believe that this is the right decision – to have the fairest, most com­petitive tournament for all players in this field,” explained LPGA commissioner Mike Whan.

“We are happy and encouraged with how well the golf course is handling the weather, and it should set up for another amazing Evian finish.”

Round one will begin at 7.45am on Friday morning. The tee times as originally published for round one will be the same for Friday, September 15, and round two tee times as published will be the same for Saturday, September 16.

After Saturday’s play, a cut will be made and the top 70 players and ties will advance to the final round on Sunday.