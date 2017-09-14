There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsFirst round of Evian Championship cancelled

Golf News

First round of Evian Championship cancelled

By Bunkered Golf Magazine14 September, 2017
Evian Championship
Getty Images 846862422

The Evian Championship has been reduced to 54 holes after the first round was washed out, with further bad weather projected to arrive over the coming days.

Play was initially suspended on Thursday at 10.04am with Jessica Korda and So Yeon Ryu leading on two-under-par. All first round scores have now been scrapped with round one beginning tomorrow instead.

“While we did not make this decision lightly, we believe that this is the right decision – to have the fairest, most com­petitive tournament for all players in this field,” explained LPGA commissioner Mike Whan.

“We are happy and encouraged with how well the golf course is handling the weather, and it should set up for another amazing Evian finish.”

Getty Images 846861530

Round one will begin at 7.45am on Friday morning. The tee times as originally published for round one will be the same for Friday, September 15, and round two tee times as published will be the same for Saturday, September 16.

After Saturday’s play, a cut will be made and the top 70 players and ties will advance to the final round on Sunday.

Related Articles - Evian Championship

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

North Korea missile launch suspends Japan Golf Tour event
Japan Golf Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

First round of Evian Championship cancelled
Evian Championship

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

FootJoy fits Team GB&I for PGA Cup battle
FootJoy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Your Golf Travel giving away free holidays every day at British Masters
Your Golf Travel

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Jordan Spieth: 'I'll be the greatest if I keep this up for next 15 years'
Jordan Spieth

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

17 inspirational Jack Nicklaus quotes every golfer must read
Jack Nicklaus

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Matt Fitzpatrick’s winning WITB: 2017 Omega European Masters
WITB

By David Cunninghame

USA inflict heaviest Walker Cup defeat on GB&I in 20 years
Walker Cup

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Hurricane Irma batters Greg Norman's home
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Vandals damage eight greens at Scottish golf club
Tain Golf Club

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below