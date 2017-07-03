Fleetwood and Stanley win using Nike Clubs

Tommy Fleetwood has propelled himself to No. 15 in the World rankings following his win at the HNA Open de France and Kyle Stanley secured his second PGA Tour title on Sunday at the Quicken Loans National after defeating Charles Howell III in a sudden death playoff.



Both Fleetwood and Stanley are two of the few remaining players on the European and PGA Tours to still be gaming Nike clubs following their departure from the hardware sector.

Following Fleetwood’s win earlier in the season at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Englishman said, “I really like the equipment, I've been with Nike since I was 13, Nike clubs and everything.” He continued, “There's clubs that I would never change. My 5-wood is my favourite club in the bag, I could never change that and the driver, I’ve just not found anything that is better yet.”

Srixon celebrate the Z-STAR’s 500th global victory

The Z-STAR ball series was first introduced in 2008 and is currently used by some of the world’s best players, including World No. 2 Hideki Matsuyama. The Z-STAR’s 500 wins have included major championships, WGCs and have come across 47 countries and regions that include Japan, U.S.A., Europe, Korea, Asia, South Africa and Australia.

The all new fifth generation Z-STAR range is guaranteeing golfers more distance, more spin and more consistency in the wind thanks to a new 338 Speed Dimple Pattern that utilises five different dimple sizes to improve aerodynamics, helping the ball to fly further and with a more penetrating flight.

The Energetic Gradient Growth core has also been redesigned to further improve launch conditions, distance and feel around the greens, while a new third generation Spin Skin Coating has been introduced. It is 13% softer than the previous version and the increased consistency in spin control will allow golfers to create more scoring opportunities.

REVIEWED - Mizuno JPX-S

The JPX-S is a soft compression edition of Mizuno’s 3-piece ball and had designed to give balanced performance for a wider range of swing speeds. Mizuno’s engineers discovered that a softening of core not only improved the feel of the JPX-S at impact, but also increased initial ball speed for the majority of players. Then JPX-S features an enhanced version of Mizuno’s Dimple-Cluster design, which helps to effectively extend airtime and overall distance through improved aerodynamics.

When comparing the JPX-S to Mizuno’s premium MP-S ball using launch monitor data, my carry and overall distances were slightly longer thanks to a jump in ball speed and reduction in the spin rates.

The biggest advantage of the JPX-S however is that despite being tailored towards those looking for more distance, it still retains a soft, responsive feel out on the golf course.