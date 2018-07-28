Footage shows Bryson DeChambeau battling demons at Carnoustie

Footage has emerged of Bryson DeChambeau suffering what can really only be described as a little bit of a meltdown on the range during last week’s Open Championship.



The American, one of golf’s most enigmatic characters, finished in a tie for 51st at Carnoustie and, judging by this footage, it’s not hard to see why he struggled to get into contention.

Not sure if this came out last week but last night was first time I saw it.



L’Artiste battling the demons on the range in the middle of a major. Appears at one point he must have upended the studio in a fit of rage — paintbrushes scattered all over the range. Heavy stuff. pic.twitter.com/SOYP2wZh6X — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) July 27, 2018

Pretty sad to see, eh?



Fortunately, it appears as though whatever was bothering DeChambeau last week is already history. The two-time PGA Tour winner leads the Porsche European Open going into the weekend in Germany.

Ahead of the tournament in Hamburg, he posted on Instagram to say that he had been practising hit putting with a new augmented reality device...