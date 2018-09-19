Football icon to host 2018 Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony

Former Newcastle, Tottenham and France forward David Ginola will host the “star-studded” Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony at Le Golf National in a fortnight’s time.



Ginola, capped 17 times for the French national side and a keen golfer, will MC proceedings, with English rockers Kaiser Chiefs and French singer-songwriter Jain set to perform at the event.

The one-hour ceremony will take begin at 5pm on Thursday, September 27, at a purpose-built arena within Le Golf National and will also see captains Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk announce their respective line-ups for Friday morning’s play.



Ginola has become a high-profile presenter since hanging up his boots. As well as last December’s Ballon d’Or ceremony – which crowns the best footballer in the world – he also fronts the hugely successful “France's Got Talent” (La France a un incroyable Talent).

“I was delighted and honoured to be asked to be host of the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony and I am very excited about the show itself as it is shaping up to be a truly wonderful event,” said the 51-year-old.



“As a proud Frenchman, I am delighted to see my country once again taking centre stage in terms of a global sporting occasion. We have shown in the past, with our hosting of World Cups in both football and rugby, that we put on a great show. I know the Ryder Cup will be no different.”

