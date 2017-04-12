FootJoy have added four new shoes to their spikeless range.

Following an extremely successful 2017 consumer launch, FootJoy are confident the four performance-driven styles will be a huge hit among golfers this year.

SuperLites XP

The incredible lightweight SuperLites XP (£95) offer a flexible and breathable experience with the added benefit of being waterproof.

With the midsole made from fine-tuned foam, exceptional comfort is guaranteed. And when you combine the durable TPU spikeless outsole, excellent flexibility and grip is also assured.

AWD XL Casual

The AWD XL Casual (RRP £75) offers golfers the look of a sophisticated leather shoe, but is far easier to maintain as well as being waterproof.

The outsole is made from DuraMax, a proprietary rubber compound that provides turf-gripping performance and durability for all underfoot conditions. The contours also closely fit the shape of your foot, offering outstanding comfort.

Contour Casual

Featuring the same world-renowned fit and comfort as the Contour Series, this latest release (RRP £105) offers its users the added versatility of a spikeless outsole.

Being soft, comfortable and waterproof are just some of its features, as well as offering an external heel cup providing additional support through your swing.

VersaLuxe

VersaLuxe (RRP £145) offers golfers the perfect blend of off-course style with on-course performance. With an ultra-comfortable, leather lining suede inner-heel, comfort and performance is guaranteed.

Don’t worry about your shoes clashing with the rest of your outfit, though. VersaLuxe comes in a range of colours that will suit any clothing on any occasion.

What they said

“There is a continued demand for a golf shoe that takes golfers from the home to the course and onto their next stop,” said FJ marketing manager, Russell Lawes.

“Whether it’s a casual or traditional look, our advanced spikeless range for 2017 will offer something for all preferences.”

FootJoy add four models to spikeless range

Available: Now

Prices: As stated above

More info: footjoy.co.uk

Twitter: @FootJoyEurope