FootJoy add four models to spikeless range

By Andrew Ward12 April, 2017
FootJoy Shoes
Contour Casual1

FootJoy have added four new shoes to their spikeless range. 

Following an extremely successful 2017 consumer launch, FootJoy are confident the four performance-driven styles will be a huge hit among golfers this year. 

Super Lites

SuperLites XP

The incredible lightweight SuperLites XP (£95) offer a flexible and breathable experience with the added benefit of being waterproof.

With the midsole made from fine-tuned foam, exceptional comfort is guaranteed. And when you combine the durable TPU spikeless outsole, excellent flexibility and grip is also assured. 

Casual

AWD XL Casual

The AWD XL Casual (RRP £75) offers golfers the look of a sophisticated leather shoe, but is far easier to maintain as well as being waterproof.

The outsole is made from DuraMax, a proprietary rubber compound that provides turf-gripping performance and durability for all underfoot conditions. The contours also closely fit the shape of your foot, offering outstanding comfort. 

Contour Casual

Contour Casual

Featuring the same world-renowned fit and comfort as the Contour Series, this latest release (RRP £105) offers its users the added versatility of a spikeless outsole.

Being soft, comfortable and waterproof are just some of its features, as well as offering an external heel cup providing additional support through your swing.

Versaluxw

VersaLuxe

VersaLuxe (RRP £145) offers golfers the perfect blend of off-course style with on-course performance. With an ultra-comfortable, leather lining suede inner-heel, comfort and performance is guaranteed.

Don’t worry about your shoes clashing with the rest of your outfit, though. VersaLuxe comes in a range of colours that will suit any clothing on any occasion. 

What they said

“There is a continued demand for a golf shoe that takes golfers from the home to the course and onto their next stop,” said FJ marketing manager, Russell Lawes.

“Whether it’s a casual or traditional look, our advanced spikeless range for 2017 will offer something for all preferences.”

Available: Now
Prices: As stated above
More info: footjoy.co.uk
Twitter: @FootJoyEurope

