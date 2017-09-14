There are no results available.
FootJoy fits Team GB&I for PGA Cup battle

By Bunkered Golf Magazine14 September, 2017
FootJoy PGA Cup
Team Gbi Captain Albert Mac Kenzie Undergoes Shoe Fitting For 1 Shoe In Golfu2019S D N A Helix Ahead Of The 28Th Pga Cup

Continuing its commitment to golf at all levels of the game, FootJoy is fitting the GB&I PGA Cup team for shoes in preparation for the heavily anticipated match at Foxhills Club, which begins tomorrow.

Following the brand’s recent support of the 2017 Titleist and FootJoy PGA Professionals Championship at Luttrellstown Castle, FootJoy extended its expertise to the home team, ensuring each member is equipped with correctly fitting D.N.A. Helix shoes.

Bolstered by the tour-proven performance of D.N.A. Helix, Team GB & Ireland, which is led by FootJoy staff ambassadors Albert MacKenzie (captain, above) and Cameron Clark (vice-captain, below), will put their best foot forward as they look to defend the title captured at CordeValle in 2015.

“I’ve trusted FootJoy throughout my career and have been very grateful for the support they have provided me both as a competitor and a retailer,” said MacKenzie.

Read more - FootJoy reveal new D.N.A. Helix shoes

Team Gbi Vice Captain Cameron Clark Relies Upon The Tour Proven Performance Of D N A Helix

“With the stakes so high and the biggest occasion of many of our careers on the horizon, I am delighted to have FootJoy on our side once again as we take on the United States.”

Russell Lawes, UK region sales and marketing director at FootJoy, added: “We are honoured to support the GB&I team at this year’s PGA Cup and wish Albert and his team the very best of luck in retaining the trophy when they tee it up at Foxhills.

“We place great importance in our relationship with PGA Professionals at golfing venues across the UK and Ireland and were delighted to be given the chance to work with Team GB&I during their preparations for the most recent edition of this historic event.”

For more information on FJ, visit footjoy.co.uk.

