FootJoy launch Walk of Champions campaign

The initiative sets out to inspire golfers from the UK and Ireland to play more golf this season, rewarding them with a host of fantastic prizes from the No.1 shoe brand in golf.

This season-long campaign has been created in partnership with the popular GPS and scoring app, Hole 19. Getting involved is simple, straightforward and open to everyone. Simply download and sign-up to the free Hole19 App, which automatically logs your steps and calories, burnt throughout the round.



An in-app leaderboard will record golfers’ progress so they can see how they fare against fellow golfers throughout the UK and Ireland, with those who walk the most steps winning a host of FootJoy goodies.

Russell Lawes, FootJoy’s Marketing Manager, said: “We want to encourage more golfers to get out onto the course this season and we think golfers will love the competitive element of the FJ Walk of Champions, no matter how well or badly they play!”



He continued, “Not only do we want to see more golf being played across the UK and Ireland, we want to reward our brand fans for their dedication and allow them to experience the premium quality and comfort of the FJ line-up.”

A weekly prize draw will reward lucky golfers who simply sign-up and log a round via the Hole19 App with a pair of FJ performance socks. Monthly prizes will also be awarded to golfers who walk the most steps, with an additional prize draw for golfers who log at least one round per week during each month.

The Prizes available to the monthly winners are the Tour-calibre spikeless Pro/SL, as worn by Adam Scott, the FJ Icon Black, favoured by Open champion Henrik Stenson, or the chance to create your very own personalised MyJoys.

The ultimate FJ Walk of Champions prize will be rewarded to those who show commitment to their game over the course of the season, with the four avid golfers who have walked the furthest and the four who have logged the most steps on any one day winning a unique golfing experience with FJ.

Apart from giving you the chance to get your hands on some great FootJoy products, the initiative also encourages golfers to boost their health this season. An average round of golf requires five miles of walking and can help you burn off up to 1,500 calories.