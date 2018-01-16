FootJoy Pro/SL added to MyJoys platform

FootJoy has announced that, after a hugely successful 2017, the Pro/SL range is now available through the company’s MyJoys platform.



Golfers can now create their own Pro/SL, selecting up to three colours from over 20,000 possible combinations of leathers, finishes, sizes and widths.

Available through FootJoy.co.uk/myjoys, the customisable version of the Pro/SL features the same upper and outsole that has proven extremely popular with tour players and amateur golfers alike since launching in 2017.

In addition to this, the Boa edition of the ever-popular DryJoys Tour line is now also available for customisation.



Read more - FootJoy Pro/SL: Everything you need to know



Read more - FootJoy reveals new D.N.A Helix shoe



A staple of the MyJoys offering for several years and a favourite among the world’s leading players, customers are also able to add a logo or monogram to the DryJoys Tour model through the platform.

Both the Boa and laced versions of the Pro/SL, as well as DryJoys Tour Boa, are available in UK sizes from 5-15 in narrow, medium, wide and x-wide options.

The FootJoy MyJoys prices are as follows: Pro/SL – £195, Pro/SL Boa – £220 and DryJoys Tour Boa – £220. For more information visit FootJoy.co.uk/myjoys.