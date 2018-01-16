There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsFootJoy Pro/SL added to MyJoys platform

Gear

FootJoy Pro/SL added to MyJoys platform

By Bunkered Golf Magazine16 January, 2018
FootJoy
2016 11 Fj Prosl Blue Silver 4Ef9F3D60E48F60Baa5813F356Ceb776

FootJoy has announced that, after a hugely successful 2017, the Pro/SL range is now available through the company’s MyJoys platform.

Golfers can now create their own Pro/SL, selecting up to three colours from over 20,000 possible combinations of leathers, finishes, sizes and widths.

Available through FootJoy.co.uk/myjoys, the customisable version of the Pro/SL features the same upper and outsole that has proven extremely popular with tour players and amateur golfers alike since launching in 2017.

In addition to this, the Boa edition of the ever-popular DryJoys Tour line is now also available for customisation.

Read more - FootJoy Pro/SL: Everything you need to know

Fj Prosl Player

Read more - FootJoy reveals new D.N.A Helix shoe

A staple of the MyJoys offering for several years and a favourite among the world’s leading players, customers are also able to add a logo or monogram to the DryJoys Tour model through the platform.

Both the Boa and laced versions of the Pro/SL, as well as DryJoys Tour Boa, are available in UK sizes from 5-15 in narrow, medium, wide and x-wide options.

The FootJoy MyJoys prices are as follows: Pro/SL – £195, Pro/SL Boa – £220 and DryJoys Tour Boa – £220. For more information visit FootJoy.co.uk/myjoys.

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - Shoes

-

Golf News

Sky Sports extends Masters TV deal
The Masters

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE Abu Dhabi with Rory, DJ & co ‘surreal’, says PGA pro
Tom Buchanan

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy plays down heart irregularity
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

PGA Tour pro ‘embarrassed’ by anti-doping violation
Brad Fritsch

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy puts $13m Florida home up for sale
Pics

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Does lifting weights increase chance of injury for golfers?
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

17 pros who will set the golf world alight in 2018
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE 'I don't see slow play as a problem massively' - Howell
david howell

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
How to control your distances
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below