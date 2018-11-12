Forget Tiger vs Phil... THIS match is way more like it!

Forget Tiger vs Phil. The best match between PGA professionals this Thanksgiving will be taking place not in Las Vegas but in California.



Xander Schauffele and Charley Hoffman will go head-to-head with former Masters champion Mike Weir and former PGA Tour champion Dean Wilson on Saturday, November 24, in what is being dubbed The Wishbone Brawl.



The twist? The players have to tackle the municipal Goat Hill Park Golf Course in Oceanside, California, using persimmon clubs.

Yep. Persimmon.

Better still, the match is open to the public, there are no ropes (so they can follow the players up the fairways), and all money raised on the day goes to two charities: the North County Junior Golf Association and the Charley Hoffman Foundation.



The inaugural match took place last year, featuring Schauffele, Wilson and Hoffman alongside former Ryder Cup player Chris Riley.

The match will be emceed by Golf Channel reporter Matt Ginella, with tickets priced at just $20 for adults (U18s go free) on-sale now.

The Wishbone Brawl takes place the day after Tiger and Phil play their heavily-publicised, much-criticised match, which will be closed to the public and available to view on pay-per-view TV only.