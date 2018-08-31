search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFormer England footballer in the prizes at society event

Golf News

Former England footballer in the prizes at society event

By Michael McEwan31 August, 2018
Wayne Bridge football RAGS Golf Society Redbridge Aid Golf Society Golf societies society golf Amateur Golf UK & Ireland Guide To Society Golf UK golf courses Abridge Golf Club
Wayne Bridge 1

Whilst football might not have come home after all this summer, a former England international delivered the goods on the golf course during a golf society’s fundraising event.

Former Chelsea and Manchester City full back Wayne Bridge – capped 36 times by his country – was a part of the winning team at the 48th annual RAGS tournament at Abridge Golf Club in Romford.

• Scottish Seniors Golf Society is going from strength to strength

RAGS, which stands for Redbridge Aid Golf Society, hosted the event to generate money for Jewish community services in the borough. The day proved to be a huge success, too, with over £115,000 raised.

Wayne Bridge Credit Yakir Zur

(Pic: Yakir Zur)

Bridge teamed up with James Thompson, Alex Horn and Jon Skerry to take the spoils, with Greg Lishak winning the individuals honours.

• "I just Googled 'gay golf' and that's how I joined" - Introducing the LGBT golf society

This was another great year for Rags,” said golf committee chair Andrew Klein told the Jewish Chronicle. “It is always a good opportunity to play golf while raising money for vital services, including much needed funds for Jewish Care.” 

Are you a member of a golf society?

Take the hassle out of planning your next away day with the UK & Ireland Guide To Society Golf. It's got all information for all of the country's most society-friendly clubs, as well as the latest deals and special offers. Best of all, it's totally FREE!

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE!

Society Cover

Related Articles - Golf societies

Related Articles - society golf

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - UK golf courses

Related Articles - Amateur & Club News

Golf News

Dustin Johnson 'feels bad' for Euros who'll face him and fellow major winner
How ‘cocky’ Rory McIlroy angered Thomas Bjorn in their first encounter
Former England footballer in the prizes at society event
Is this the best way to spend the final week of Ryder Cup qualifying, Sergio?
Patrick Reed moans that FREE seats at the baseball weren't good enough

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing with more arm speed
Callaway
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
play button
Keep working on the right things
Watch
See all videos right arrow