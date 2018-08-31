Former England footballer in the prizes at society event

Whilst football might not have come home after all this summer, a former England international delivered the goods on the golf course during a golf society’s fundraising event.



Former Chelsea and Manchester City full back Wayne Bridge – capped 36 times by his country – was a part of the winning team at the 48th annual RAGS tournament at Abridge Golf Club in Romford.

RAGS, which stands for Redbridge Aid Golf Society, hosted the event to generate money for Jewish community services in the borough. The day proved to be a huge success, too, with over £115,000 raised.

Bridge teamed up with James Thompson, Alex Horn and Jon Skerry to take the spoils, with Greg Lishak winning the individuals honours.

This was another great year for Rags,” said golf committee chair Andrew Klein told the Jewish Chronicle. “It is always a good opportunity to play golf while raising money for vital services, including much needed funds for Jewish Care.”



