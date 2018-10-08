search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFormer Open champion hits out at Patrick Reed

Golf News

Former Open champion hits out at Patrick Reed

By Michael McEwan06 October, 2018
Patrick Reed Ryder Cup 2018 Ryder Cup Le Golf National Team USA Jim Furyk Jordan Spieth Golf Channel Justin Leonard Justine Reed Janet Kessler Karain
Patrick Reed Leonard Story

Former Open champion Justin Leonard has criticised Patrick Reed for the way he handled the fallout from the USA’s thumping Ryder Cup defeat at Le Golf National last week.

Speaking on the latest Golf Channel podcast, Leonard – a veteran of three Ryder Cup sides – took Reed to task for going public with his criticism of teammate Jordan Spieth and captain Jim Furyk.

Reed, his wife and his mother-in-law have all offered withering assessments of where things went wrong for the US in France – Spoiler Alert: it’s not Reed’s fault, apparently – but Leonard believes that was the wrong approach.

• Phil Mickelson slates 'almost unplayable' Ryder Cup course

“I don't remember anybody really burning bridges the way Patrick Reed has, the night after and the next day after the Ryder Cup," Leonard said. "It's a first for me."

Justin Leonard

Leonard added that he expects Reed will need to qualify automatically or repair some of the damage he has done to merit a potential pick if he is to feature in the next Ryder Cup in two years’ time.

• Tyrrell Hatton spills beans on 'messy' Ryder Cup party

• Tommy Fleetwood reacts to US Ryder Cup fall-out

• Odds on next European Ryder Cup captain REVEALED!

"He's got a lot of work to do," Leonard said. "If he's sitting on the fence of making a team, I don't see how you pick him at this stage unless he really does a lot of work the next couple years, between now and Whistling Straits, to mend some of those relationships, and ask for forgiveness and be contrite and do all the right things."

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Le Golf National

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Jim Furyk

Related Articles - Jordan Spieth

Related Articles - Golf Channel

Related Articles - Justine Reed

Golf News

PGA Tour announces 2018 Player of the Year
Justin Rose reacts to US Ryder Cup fallout
Introducing the Nike driver that never got released
Jim Furyk shoots down Patrick Reed's criticism
One pro has ZERO intention of watching Tiger vs Phil

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
play button
Swing with more arm speed
Callaway
See all videos right arrow