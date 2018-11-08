Former Scottish course to be transformed for holiday housing

Plans have been submitted to build 140 holiday lodges and woodland pods on the site of the former Whitekirk Golf and Country Club.



The East Lothian club closed in 2015, just twenty years after it opened and less than seven years after ambitious plans to expand the development were unveiled.

Those plans included the creation of a second course, as well as a new clubhouse, 100-bedroom hotel and housing.



• SIGN UP NOW - Don't miss our latest great subs offer

• Scotland's newest golf course looks INCREDIBLE!



However, that work ever got off the ground, with the global economic downturn blamed.

Since it closed two-and-a-half years ago, the facility has fallen into a state of disrepair but that could soon change with the development plans put forward by Whitekirk Hill Ltd.



• Fife links crowned winner of Scotland's Best Experience 2018

• Highlands course project set for public inquiry



The group, which obtained planning permission earlier this year to renovate and repurpose the clubhouse, has submitted its latest plans for the site to East Lothian Council after completing an environmental impact assessment.

If passed, it is expected that the development will be carried in six phases over the next decades.