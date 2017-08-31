Former world No.4 battling to save PGA Tour status

Hunter Mahan played in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles less than three years ago. But now, the former world No.4 and six-time PGA Tour winner is battling to maintain his PGA Tour status.



The 35-year-old, who has two World Golf Championships and just short of $30m in career earnings to his name, is making his Web.com Tour debut this week in Ohio in the first of four tournaments in the Web.com Tour Finals, which offers PGA Tour cards to the top 25 players from the 150-strong field who make the most money from these events.

Mahan is teeing it up after finishing a lowly 182nd in the FedEx Cup, with his three-year exemption status from his last victory – the 2014 Barclays – having expired.

But now No.748 in the world, sandwiched between Javier Colomo and Ilhwan Park, Mahan is viewing the Web.com Tour Finals as the perfect opportunity to get his career back on track.

“The best thing for my game is to play tournaments and put to the test my skills in tournament golf,” Mahan told USA Today. “This is where I can play, so it's the perfect opportunity to work on my game. I feel like I'm making strides, and I want to continue to push myself. Right now, it feels good. I feel like I'm building on something, and I haven't felt that in a long time.

“I felt like I had an identity crisis," Mahan added of his swing. "Some players could play from where I was, and some could have had success. But it's not in my DNA, and I believe everyone has a golf DNA from where they play their best. I'm trying to get back to that.”

Mahan’s misery

The drop off in Mahan's form over the past three seasons has been alarming.



2015



Events played: 24

Top 10s: 5

Missed cuts: 4

FedEx Cup rank: 49

Money earned: $1,617,973

2016





Events played: 22

Top 10s: 0

Missed cuts: 13

FedEx Cup rank: 183

Money earned: $230,694

2017





Events played: 26

Top 10s: 0

Missed cuts: 16

FedEx Cup rank: 182

Money earned: $277,235

