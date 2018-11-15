Four Scots advance to final two rounds of Q-School

Four Scots have advanced to the final two rounds of European Tour Q-School – but still have plenty to do to secure their playing privileges for next season.

Marc Warren birdied his final three holes to post a fourth round 69 to climb to nine-under-par at Lumine Golf Club in Spain. However, as it stands, that’s only good enough for a share of 39th place, with the top 25 players at the end of the six-round marathon earning their European Tour cards.

Kirkhill pro Craig Ross is a further shot adrift, with Duncan Stewart on seven-under and Connor Syme amongst a group of players on six-under, where the cut fell.

That spelled misery for seven other Scots, who failed to make it to the final two rounds: James Ross (E), Calum Hill (+2), Daniel Young (+4), Chris Robb (+4), Jack McDonald (+4), Ewen Ferguson (+5), and Scott Henry (WD).

England’s Daniel Gavins, above, leads the way on 20-under-par, one shot clear of French golfer Clement Sordet.

Former BMW PGA champion Matteo Manassero missed the cut, as did six-time European Tour winner Simon Dyson and 2008 Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson.