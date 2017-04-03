There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsFowler: DJ is a freak

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

LIVE! THE MASTERS

Fowler: DJ is a freak

By Bryce Ritchie03 April, 2017
The Masters Rickie Fowler
Rickie Fowler

Tornado Watch. Not quite Panda Watch, but just as intense.

The announcement in the plush new Masters media centre bellowed out that Augusta National was “now under tornado watch” and that all patrons were being evacuated from the golf course.

As disappointed patrons made their way out into the streets towards the rather dismal nightlife of downtown Augusta – seriously, it’s not much to get excited about – the very straight-talking Rickie Fowler sat down with the media and waxed lyrical about the player on everyone’s lips: world No.1 Dustin Johnson.

“Dustin is just crazy,” said Fowler, who had been asked about the ‘secret to generating power’ despite not being one of the biggest players on the scene. “He’s just, in a way, kind of a freak of nature.”

And he's not wrong.

Johnson currently leads the stats with the longest drive of the season so far, a 428-yard smash at the SBS Tournament of Champions. He also sits second in that category with a 409-yard effort. He tops the driving distance stats - not surprisingly - averaging 316 yards.

Read more - DJ completes WGC 'slam'

But perhaps more importantly than that, Johnson has tasted victory on his last three starts, and has five wins since his debut major victory at the US Open.

For some, he’s teetering into Tiger territory. Fowler, though, just paints a picture of a player at the very top of his game.

“He's one of the best drivers of the golf ball, and the longest out here and one of the straightest,” said Fowler, who was not shy of praising the world No.1.

“When it comes to the smaller guys and the kind of 150‑pound range, not as tall as a guy like Dustin, we have to kind of use our whole body to generate that power, just so we're at least in the range of those guys that move the ball past us.

“Then we’re able to stay competitive, because when you do start giving up yardage, it puts a lot of stress on the shorter parts of your game, and if that’s not on, if you’re not hitting your long irons well, then it can be hard to compete against the guys that you may be trying to hang with if you’re behind them 30 yards off the tee.”

Augusta is brutally long and unforgiving when it’s wet, and there’s more rain forecast for Wednesday, where there may be thunderstorms, and Thursday morning. “When you’re playing this course soft, it is long from the tournament tees,” added Fowler. “Being able to carry the ball and have that length is going to be a bonus.”

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Rickie Fowler

Related Articles - The Masters

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Jason Day upbeat on return at Augusta
Trending

By Bryce Ritchie

Inside the new media building at Augusta National
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

LIVE! THE MASTERS Our team's picks for Augusta glory
THE MASTERS

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

BOOK REVIEW "Unprecedented: The Masters and Me" by Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a three-night golf break to Ayrshire

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

New handicap rule aims to stop bandits
England Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Aberdeenshire man wins £44k from golf bet
Adam Hadwin

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golf tips: Power up like Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below